There will soon be a new entry-level version of the Volvo EX30, lowering the entry point of the SUV line-up to close to £30,000. At the same time, Volvo has introduced a collection of small updates across the range, including a wider choice for the ruggedly styled EX30 Cross Country. However, UK prices have not been confirmed as yet.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With 148bhp, the new entry-level model has less power than the existing 268bhp range-opener, but it will still have a 51kWh battery and an estimated range of 210 miles. These figures mean the new version’s performance will not be as strong as the previous entry-level car’s 5.7-second 0-62mph time, but that leaves plenty of space beneath for a less expensive option.

Volvo will also offer the Extended Range battery option with this new e-motor, upping capacity to 69kWh and the range figure to a more useful 295 miles.

Across the full EX30 line-up, there have also been some changes inside the cabin, starting with a comprehensive update of the car’s sole digital interface. This should bring those often-used elements to hand more easily, as well as offering configurable shortcut bars to suit your preferences. As well as being available on all new models, these changes will also be offered to existing owners via an over-the-air update.

Beyond this, Volvo will offer two new interior colour options. These include a warm beige called Harvest, plus a new black option. A more comprehensive Black Edition trim is also available with this new interior option, plus further black accents inside and out, and a limited palette of three exterior colours of grey, black and white.

Finally, Volvo will also expand its EX30 Cross Country model range with a new single-motor option and entry-level ‘Plus’ trim.

Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...