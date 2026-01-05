Over 40,000 Volvo EVs have been recalled worldwide due to a fire risk caused by the battery overheating, with owners advised to avoid charging the car beyond 70 per cent.

The issue first rose to prominence at the end of 2025, when Volvo EX30 customers were issued a warning message directly to their car. “In rare cases, the battery can overheat when charged to a high level, which could in a worst-case scenario lead to a fire starting in the battery,” Volvo told Auto Express at the time.

Now, 40,323 EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance models manufactured between 2024 and 2026 have been recalled worldwide, a quarter of which (around 10,500) are in the UK.

Volvo has tried to reassure its customers, saying: “[our] aim is to start inspecting and replacing battery modules as soon as possible. New parts are currently being built and shipped, so availability may be limited at first. Retailers will contact customers as soon as the parts are available to fit to their cars.”

In the meantime, customers are advised to avoid charging their vehicles beyond 70 per cent capacity until the inspection and/or necessary work has been carried out. Owners of other versions of the EX30 can carry on using their cars as normal; while the baby Volvo EV does share its parts with the Smart #1 and #3, the Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance variants utilise a 69kWh battery, which isn’t found in other models.

To be clear, recalls regarding fire risks aren’t particularly uncommon; Auto Express recently reported that thousands of petrol models from the likes of Vauxhall, Peugeot and Fiat have been recalled due to an issue with the fuel pipe which could, in a worst-case scenario, lead to a blaze.

