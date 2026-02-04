New Volvo EX30 Black Edition is tall, dark, relatively handsome and only £200 extra

It seems like every week there’s a new Black Edition swapped shiny metallic finishes for black trim. Last week was the Ineos Grenadier, a few weeks prior we drove the Volkswagen ID.4 Black Edition and now it’s seemingly Volvo’s turn with the new EX30 Black Edition.

Volvo hasn’t officially announced the EX30 Black Edition just yet, Auto Express caught the new trim level live on the Volvo UK configurator and first deliveries are not expected until May at the earliest.

The Black Edition slots neatly between the standard Volvo EX30 and EX30 Cross Country. Starting from £40,060 it’s £7,000 more expensive than the most basic EX30 and £7,000 less than the Cross Country. You can get the Black Edition in Plus (or Ultra guise for £3,300 more), though the entry-level ‘Core’ trim isn’t offered. Compared to the equivalent EX30 Plus, the Black Edition costs an extra £200, though it's the same price as the EX30 Ultra.

On top of this, the small battery version of the EX30 isn’t available on the Black Edition. Your choices are the Single Motor Extended Range with a 295-mile range and a rear-mounted 268bhp electric motor or the Twin Motor Performance, which costs an extra £2,500 and drops the range to 279 miles, but adds an additional motor for a total of 422bhp.

The EX30 Black Edition comes just months after the XC90 Black Edition, which Erik Severinson, Chief Commercial Officer at Volvo Cars, claimed was a response to "clear demand from our customers”.

There’s not a lot that’s new to the Black Edition. There are bespoke wheels finished in gloss black, a blacked out badge on the fascia and a black segment on the C-pillar. Unsurprisingly, the only paint option is Onyx Black - which is a no-cost option on the standard EX30 anyway. Volvo hasn’t quite gone to the trouble of making the interior all-black like the exterior. Here you’ll find the ‘Indigo Interior’ colourway with a deep blue for the seats and dash.

