Car Deal of the Day: Sleek Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint for £318 per month

Not convinced by the bulbous new Audi A5 or the scowling styling of the BMW 3 Series, and think a Mercedes C-Class is a little too dull? The Alfa Romeo Giulia might just be the compact executive saloon for you then, and while it’s now rapidly approaching its tenth year on sale, Alfa Romeo’s sporty saloon is better than ever.

For £318 per month, it’s also quite affordable, particularly when today’s Car Deal of the Day is for a Giulia in Sprint specification with a potent 280bhp four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

The deal comes from Xcite Car Leasing through our parent site Carwow, and requires an initial payment of £4,086. You’re then on course for that £318 per month figure for 36 months, and while there’s a mileage restriction of 5,000 miles per year – not much for a car you’ll surely be spending plenty of time behind the wheel in – you should be able to negotiate more miles for a small extra fee.

Despite effectively being the entry point to the Giulia range, Sprint specification is well-equipped, and includes 18-inch alloy wheels (in a multi-spoke design, rather than the five-hole items shown in the illustrative image), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration, navigation, climate control, and adaptive cruise control.

That 280bhp four-cylinder is the centrepoint though, with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and drive to the rear wheels. The Giulia’s not too heavy for a car this size either, and combined with quick and responsive steering and a fluid chassis setup, this is one sports saloon that’s still a genuine pleasure to drive. Quick, too – Alfa claims 0-62mph in only 5.7 seconds, yet combined economy is still close to 40mpg.

The Giulia has always looked good but a recent facelift has given it even more distinctive looks, with new alloy wheel designs and three daytime running light units inside each headlight, for a six-eyed look as you drive down the road. Interior quality is also much improved over earlier Giulias, and if you’re prepared to spend a little more each month, you can upgrade it with heated leather sports seats.

