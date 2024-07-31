Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: £1,000 off the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior

Our Deal of the Day for 31 July also includes £500 towards an Octopus home wallbox charger

by: Ellis Hyde
31 Jul 2024
Alfa Romeo Junior - front tracking
  • £1,000 deposit contribution from Alfa Romeo
  • Available across the Junior EV range
  • £299 per month with £8,860 deposit from you

We were so impressed by the all-new, all-electric Alfa Romeo Junior that we proclaimed it to be “the best mainstream Alfa in a generation”. If that wasn’t enough to get people racing to dealerships, the Italian brand is offering its first EV from £299 per month, and throwing in a £1,000 deposit contribution with money towards your own home wallbox charger

Advertisement - Article continues below

These perks are available with Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance agreements for all three versions of the Junior, including the hot-hatch-quick 278bhp Veloce model. Pricing will vary depending on the exact model you go for, but we picked out the most affordable one in the range: the Junior Elettrica. 

A 37-month PCP plan with 6.9% APR interest for the Junior Elettrica will require a customer deposit of £8,860 (topped up with the extra grand from Alfa Romeo) and monthly payments of £299 per month. Included in that deal is a standard annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles per year.

As this is a PCP plan, at the end of the term you can either return the car to Alfa, pay the optional final payment (£17,574 on this particular deal) or use any equity left as a deposit on your next car. You can also personalise the plan if you want to put down a lower deposit or increase the annual mileage limit.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As we mentioned, the Junior is Alfa Romeo’s first electric car, and if it’s your first EV as well, this deal helps solve the problem of charging by providing £500 towards a 7.4kW home wallbox from Octopus, which are normally priced from £899 (including standard installation).

Driving the front wheels in the Junior Elettrica is a 154bhp electric motor that propels the compact SUV from 0-62mph in exactly nine seconds. With the 54kWh battery fully charged, the Junior can cover up to 255 miles across a mixture of driving conditions, or 368 miles if you stick to city streets.

Standard kit includes 18-inch aero alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers and rear parking sensors, dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless start, an energy-saving heat pump and adaptive cruise control

Some people may decide to pay the extra £30 per month to get the Junior Speciale. It uses the same battery/motor combo, but adds flashier ‘Petali’ diamond-cut rims, an upgraded sound system, a hands-free tailgate, ‘premium’ heated front seats and a reversing camera, among other kit.

For a wide range of leasing and finance deals check out our parent site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Alfa Romeo Junior Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: £40k Peugeot E-308 for a staggering £195 per month
Peugeot E-308
News

Car Deal of the Day: £40k Peugeot E-308 for a staggering £195 per month

A £40,000 EV for well under £200 per month is an absolute steal and our Deal of the Day for 29 July
29 Jul 2024
Car Deal of the Day: super-stylish Peugeot 408 family car for £219 per month
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: super-stylish Peugeot 408 family car for £219 per month

Peugeot’s striking fastback for well under £250 per month is our Car Deal of the Day for 26 July
26 Jul 2024
Car Deal of the Day: buy a Renault Scenic, get divorced and get your money back?!
Renault Scenic
News

Car Deal of the Day: buy a Renault Scenic, get divorced and get your money back?!

Our Car Deal of the Day for 25 July is probably the most bizarre we’ve featured to date
25 Jul 2024
Car Deal of the Day: practical Skoda Scala family hatchback for supermini money
Skoda Scala - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: practical Skoda Scala family hatchback for supermini money

Skoda’s recently refreshed family hatchback with the ideal trim and engine is our Car Deal of the Day for 24 July
24 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New Kia EV3 electric SUV is cheaper than a Volvo EX30 and Cupra Born
Kia EV3 - front
News

New Kia EV3 electric SUV is cheaper than a Volvo EX30 and Cupra Born

Kia’s compact all-electric SUV offers up to 372 miles of range; first examples arrive with customers later this year
29 Jul 2024
Recaro folds and wheels come off BBS as financial trouble strikes car part brands
News

Recaro folds and wheels come off BBS as financial trouble strikes car part brands

Famous car-seat maker Recaro has applied for bankruptcy while wheel firm BBS has become insolvent
30 Jul 2024
Multi-fuelled hybrid cars have to be the wisest choice for the 2020s and beyond
Solar powered car
Opinion

Multi-fuelled hybrid cars have to be the wisest choice for the 2020s and beyond

Mike Rutherford thinks there’s a future for cars powered by petrol, electricity, the sun’s rays... and a wind-up handle
28 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content