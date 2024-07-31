Car Deal of the Day: £1,000 off the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior

£1,000 deposit contribution from Alfa Romeo

Available across the Junior EV range

£299 per month with £8,860 deposit from you

We were so impressed by the all-new, all-electric Alfa Romeo Junior that we proclaimed it to be “the best mainstream Alfa in a generation”. If that wasn’t enough to get people racing to dealerships, the Italian brand is offering its first EV from £299 per month, and throwing in a £1,000 deposit contribution with money towards your own home wallbox charger.

These perks are available with Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance agreements for all three versions of the Junior, including the hot-hatch-quick 278bhp Veloce model. Pricing will vary depending on the exact model you go for, but we picked out the most affordable one in the range: the Junior Elettrica.

A 37-month PCP plan with 6.9% APR interest for the Junior Elettrica will require a customer deposit of £8,860 (topped up with the extra grand from Alfa Romeo) and monthly payments of £299 per month. Included in that deal is a standard annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles per year.

As this is a PCP plan, at the end of the term you can either return the car to Alfa, pay the optional final payment (£17,574 on this particular deal) or use any equity left as a deposit on your next car. You can also personalise the plan if you want to put down a lower deposit or increase the annual mileage limit.