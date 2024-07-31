Car Deal of the Day: £1,000 off the all-new Alfa Romeo Junior
Our Deal of the Day for 31 July also includes £500 towards an Octopus home wallbox charger
- £1,000 deposit contribution from Alfa Romeo
- Available across the Junior EV range
- £299 per month with £8,860 deposit from you
We were so impressed by the all-new, all-electric Alfa Romeo Junior that we proclaimed it to be “the best mainstream Alfa in a generation”. If that wasn’t enough to get people racing to dealerships, the Italian brand is offering its first EV from £299 per month, and throwing in a £1,000 deposit contribution with money towards your own home wallbox charger.
These perks are available with Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance agreements for all three versions of the Junior, including the hot-hatch-quick 278bhp Veloce model. Pricing will vary depending on the exact model you go for, but we picked out the most affordable one in the range: the Junior Elettrica.
A 37-month PCP plan with 6.9% APR interest for the Junior Elettrica will require a customer deposit of £8,860 (topped up with the extra grand from Alfa Romeo) and monthly payments of £299 per month. Included in that deal is a standard annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles per year.
As this is a PCP plan, at the end of the term you can either return the car to Alfa, pay the optional final payment (£17,574 on this particular deal) or use any equity left as a deposit on your next car. You can also personalise the plan if you want to put down a lower deposit or increase the annual mileage limit.
As we mentioned, the Junior is Alfa Romeo’s first electric car, and if it’s your first EV as well, this deal helps solve the problem of charging by providing £500 towards a 7.4kW home wallbox from Octopus, which are normally priced from £899 (including standard installation).
Driving the front wheels in the Junior Elettrica is a 154bhp electric motor that propels the compact SUV from 0-62mph in exactly nine seconds. With the 54kWh battery fully charged, the Junior can cover up to 255 miles across a mixture of driving conditions, or 368 miles if you stick to city streets.
Standard kit includes 18-inch aero alloy wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers and rear parking sensors, dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless start, an energy-saving heat pump and adaptive cruise control.
Some people may decide to pay the extra £30 per month to get the Junior Speciale. It uses the same battery/motor combo, but adds flashier ‘Petali’ diamond-cut rims, an upgraded sound system, a hands-free tailgate, ‘premium’ heated front seats and a reversing camera, among other kit.
For a wide range of leasing and finance deals check out our parent site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.
