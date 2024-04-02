Car Deal of the Day: stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV at an eye-catching price

Sharp-looking SUV with a sporty edge

PHEV setup offers up to 217mpg

£287 a month with £2,890 initial payment

Our latest Deal of the Day selection proves that anything is possible, as you won’t expect to find an affordable offer for a plug-in hybrid or anything wearing an Alfa Romeo badge. And yet, we found the plug-in hybrid Alfa Romeo Tonale Q4 in Veloce trim – our pick of the range – being offered for less than £300 a month.

We sourced this particular deal from our parent company Carwow, which is currently listing the well-specced Tonale PHEV on a two-year lease for £287 per month with an initial payment of £2,890.

The deal includes an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, which may suffice for some, but it can be increased to 8,000 miles per year for an additional £28 per month and £252 extra towards that first payment.

The plug-in hybrid Tonale Q4 uses a turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and one electric motor to deliver all-wheel drive and a combined 276bhp. 0-62mph takes 6.2 seconds, and overall the Tonale lives up to its sharp and sporty looks with the way it handles on the road.