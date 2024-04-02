Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV at an eye-catching price

Alfa Romeo’s compact SUV with efficient plug-in hybrid power for under £300 a month: our Deal of the Day for 2 April is a no-brainer

by: Ellis Hyde
2 Apr 2024
Alfa Romeo Tonale front tracking shot
  • Sharp-looking SUV with a sporty edge 
  • PHEV setup offers up to 217mpg
  • £287 a month with £2,890 initial payment

Our latest Deal of the Day selection proves that anything is possible, as you won’t expect to find an affordable offer for a plug-in hybrid or anything wearing an Alfa Romeo badge. And yet, we found the plug-in hybrid Alfa Romeo Tonale Q4 in Veloce trim – our pick of the range – being offered for less than £300 a month. 

We sourced this particular deal from our parent company Carwow, which is currently listing the well-specced Tonale PHEV on a two-year lease for £287 per month with an initial payment of £2,890.

The deal includes an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year, which may suffice for some, but it can be increased to 8,000 miles per year for an additional £28 per month and £252 extra towards that first payment. 

The plug-in hybrid Tonale Q4 uses a turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and one electric motor to deliver all-wheel drive and a combined 276bhp. 0-62mph takes 6.2 seconds, and overall the Tonale lives up to its sharp and sporty looks with the way it handles on the road. 

One major benefit of springing for this plug-in hybrid model is the electric driving capabilities. According to Alfa Romeo, the Tonale PHEV can cover up to 42 miles on a single charge of its 15.5kWh battery, or 50 miles if you’re just driving around town, and during our testing we found the plug-in SUV is eager to run on electric power whenever possible. Keep the battery topped up and Alfa also claims the Tonale PHEV can return up to 217mpg.

Meanwhile the kit list with Veloce trim is pretty lengthy, and includes 19-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, adaptive dampers, heated and ventilated leather front seats, heated steering wheel, reversing camera, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

