Car Deal of the Day: sharp-suited Alfa Romeo Tonale from £271 a month

Mild-hybrid setup returns up to 48mpg

Plenty of in-car kit

£271 per month with £2,745 initial payment

The Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV is a sharp-looking, premium, leftfield choice which can rival the likes of the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1. Despite its compact stature, the Tonale is a capable and practical family car, and at £271 per month, it’s hugely tempting on finance.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve sourced this deal from our parent company Carwow, which is currently offering the Alfa Romeo Tonale in ‘Sprint’ spec on a two-year lease deal for £271 per month with an initial payment of £2,745. The annual mileage limit is 5,000 miles, which should be sufficient for some, but if you want to increase this to 8,000 miles per year then it’ll cost you an extra £16 a month and add £146 to your initial payment.

This particular deal might be based on the entry-level Sprint version of the Tonale, but the car won’t feel sparse thanks to a decent amount of in-car kit, including adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital dials and keyless go. Even on this base-level car you get matrix LED headlights as standard, which we found particularly impressive when we had the Alfa Romeo Tonale on our long-term test fleet. The Tonale also has plenty of safety equipment, including lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and driver fatigue detection.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 20bhp electric motor, producing a combined output of 158bhp and 240Nm of torque, which should be more than adequate in every day driving conditions. The Tonale is able to achieve up to 48mpg which is on-par with its mild-hybrid rivals like the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1, and while you won’t be able to run on all-electric power for as long as its plug-in hybrid sibling, the mild-hybrid system does allow the car to run on pure electric power for a short time at low speeds and when parking.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Alfa Romeo Tonale MHEV Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…