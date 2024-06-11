Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: sharp-suited Alfa Romeo Tonale from £271 a month

Our Deal of the Day selection for 11 June is an ideal pick for those who want a hi-tech, fashionable and capable SUV

by: Ryan Birch
11 Jun 2024
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front cornering
  • Mild-hybrid setup returns up to 48mpg
  • Plenty of in-car kit 
  • £271 per month with £2,745 initial payment 

The Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV is a sharp-looking, premium, leftfield choice which can rival the likes of the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1. Despite its compact stature, the Tonale is a capable and practical family car, and at £271 per month, it’s hugely tempting on finance.

We’ve sourced this deal from our parent company Carwow, which is currently offering the Alfa Romeo Tonale in ‘Sprint’ spec on a two-year lease deal for £271 per month with an initial payment of £2,745. The annual mileage limit is 5,000 miles, which should be sufficient for some, but if you want to increase this to 8,000 miles per year then it’ll cost you an extra £16 a month and add £146 to your initial payment.

This particular deal might be based on the entry-level Sprint version of the Tonale, but the car won’t feel sparse thanks to a decent amount of in-car kit, including adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital dials and keyless go. Even on this base-level car you get matrix LED headlights as standard, which we found particularly impressive when we had the Alfa Romeo Tonale on our long-term test fleet. The Tonale also has plenty of safety equipment, including lane-keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and driver fatigue detection.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 20bhp electric motor, producing a combined output of 158bhp and 240Nm of torque, which should be more than adequate in every day driving conditions. The Tonale is able to achieve up to 48mpg which is on-par with its mild-hybrid rivals like the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1, and while you won’t be able to run on all-electric power for as long as its plug-in hybrid sibling, the mild-hybrid system does allow the car to run on pure electric power for a short time at low speeds and when parking.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Alfa Romeo Tonale MHEV Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

