Car Deal of the Day: stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale for £250 per month

Alfa Romeo’s fashionable and practical compact SUV is our Deal of the Day for 2 October

By:Ellis Hyde
2 Oct 2024
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front cornering
  • Premium compact SUV from Italy
  • Veloce trim provides plenty of kit
  • £250 per month with £2,558 initial payment

The Alfa Romeo Tonale might not be the obvious choice in the premium small SUV class, but it should have plenty of appeal for drivers with a keen sense of style, who will be pleased to hear it’s currently available for £250 per month on our sister site Carwow.

That price is for a two-year lease deal on the Alfa Romeo Tonale in mid-range Veloce trim, and it comes from Leasing Options via Carwow. The offer requires an initial payment of £2,558, followed by monthly payments of £250, which we think is pretty good for a car in this class. 

Included in the deal is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles, however increasing the limit to 8,000 miles per year brings the price up to £292 per month. 

Veloce offers plenty of equipment, including 19-inch rims, adaptive dampers, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless charging pad, aluminium paddle shifters, full matrix-LED headlights, heated and ventilated front seats with leather upholstery, plus safety kit such as traffic-sign recognition and adaptive cruise control

Under the bonnet is a four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine that produces 158bhp and 240Nm of torque, which is plenty for everyday driving, and a 0-62mph time of 8.8 seconds. Alfa says the set-up can also return up to 49.6mpg, if you’re a frugal driver. There’s a decent amount of cabin space on offer, too, and a 500-litre boot. 

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our sister site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Alfa Romeo Tonale Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

