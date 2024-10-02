Car Deal of the Day: stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale for £250 per month

Premium compact SUV from Italy

Veloce trim provides plenty of kit

£250 per month with £2,558 initial payment

The Alfa Romeo Tonale might not be the obvious choice in the premium small SUV class, but it should have plenty of appeal for drivers with a keen sense of style, who will be pleased to hear it’s currently available for £250 per month on our sister site Carwow.

That price is for a two-year lease deal on the Alfa Romeo Tonale in mid-range Veloce trim, and it comes from Leasing Options via Carwow. The offer requires an initial payment of £2,558, followed by monthly payments of £250, which we think is pretty good for a car in this class.

Included in the deal is an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles, however increasing the limit to 8,000 miles per year brings the price up to £292 per month.

Veloce offers plenty of equipment, including 19-inch rims, adaptive dampers, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, wireless charging pad, aluminium paddle shifters, full matrix-LED headlights, heated and ventilated front seats with leather upholstery, plus safety kit such as traffic-sign recognition and adaptive cruise control.

Under the bonnet is a four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine that produces 158bhp and 240Nm of torque, which is plenty for everyday driving, and a 0-62mph time of 8.8 seconds. Alfa says the set-up can also return up to 49.6mpg, if you’re a frugal driver. There’s a decent amount of cabin space on offer, too, and a 500-litre boot.

