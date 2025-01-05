Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV for £239 per month is a steal

This stylish Italian SUV with efficient plug-in hybrid power and an attention-grabbing price is our Deal of the Day for 5 January

By:Ellis Hyde
5 Jan 2025
Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV UK - front action
  • Plug-in hybrid set-up offers up to 217mpg
  • Plus all-wheel drive and 271bhp
  • £239 a month with £3,177 initial payment

The stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale isn’t short of kerb appeal, but it’s even more tempting right now because you can get the more powerful, more efficient plug-in hybrid version of the Italian SUV for only £239 per month with our latest Deal of the Day selection.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This price is being offered by Leasing Options through our Find a Car service. It’s for a two-year lease on the Tonale Q4 which requires a fairly high initial payment of £3,177, but that does allow for the lower-than-expected monthly payments of £239. An annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year is also included. 

The plug-in hybrid Tonale Q4 features a turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 121bhp electric motor, which draws power from a 15.5kWh battery. The set-up delivers all-wheel drive and a combined 276bhp, plus 0-62mph takes just 6.2 seconds. 

It also offers a pure-electric range of up to 42 miles, and can hit 84mph on electric power alone. Of course, as the name suggests, you’ll need to plug in and charge up the Tonale Q4 as much as possible to reap all the benefits of its powertrain. But do so, and Alfa claims you can see fuel economy figures of up to 217mpg.

As you might expect for such a premium compact SUV, the standard kit list is lengthy and includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a customisable 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, wireless charging pad, reversing camera, power tailgate, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, as well as numerous other safety and driver assistance features. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections our experts make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alfa Romeo Tonale leasing deals from leading providers on our Alfa Romeo Tonale deals hub page… 

Alfa Romeo Tonale for £239 per month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Cupra Ateca is a sporty SUV that won’t break the bank at £213 a month
Cupra Ateca front full width

Cupra Ateca is a sporty SUV that won’t break the bank at £213 a month

The Cupra Ateca offers hot SUV looks in a family-friendly package, making it our Deal of the Day for 4 January
News
4 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: go electric for just £174 a month with the Vauxhall Mokka
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: go electric for just £174 a month with the Vauxhall Mokka

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a great little SUV, and could be ideal if you’re making the switch to EV power in 2025. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 …
News
3 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Renault Clio for only £136 per month
Renault Clio - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Renault Clio for only £136 per month

Our Deal of the Day for January 2 is a top price on a top supermini
News
2 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Nissan Qashqai is a new year treat at £212 a month
Nissan Qashqai e-Power N-Design - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Nissan Qashqai is a new year treat at £212 a month

The Nissan Qashqai is a very popular SUV – and it’s fantastic value for money as our Deal of the Day for 30 December goes to show
News
30 Dec 2024

Most Popular

New Volkswagen ID.3 on the way with big improvements in range and quality
Volkswagen ID3 exclusive image - front

New Volkswagen ID.3 on the way with big improvements in range and quality

The Volkswagen ID.3 will get a completely new design language and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
2 Jan 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the biggest and most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
1 Jan 2025
2025 Tesla Model Y Juniper facelift caught testing as full reveal nears
Tesla Model Y (Camouflaged) - front cornering

2025 Tesla Model Y Juniper facelift caught testing as full reveal nears

New exterior design and uprated range on the cards for Tesla’s family SUV
News
2 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content