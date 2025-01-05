Car Deal of the Day: Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV for £239 per month is a steal

Plug-in hybrid set-up offers up to 217mpg

Plus all-wheel drive and 271bhp

£239 a month with £3,177 initial payment

The stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale isn’t short of kerb appeal, but it’s even more tempting right now because you can get the more powerful, more efficient plug-in hybrid version of the Italian SUV for only £239 per month with our latest Deal of the Day selection.

This price is being offered by Leasing Options through our Find a Car service. It’s for a two-year lease on the Tonale Q4 which requires a fairly high initial payment of £3,177, but that does allow for the lower-than-expected monthly payments of £239. An annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year is also included.

The plug-in hybrid Tonale Q4 features a turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 121bhp electric motor, which draws power from a 15.5kWh battery. The set-up delivers all-wheel drive and a combined 276bhp, plus 0-62mph takes just 6.2 seconds.

It also offers a pure-electric range of up to 42 miles, and can hit 84mph on electric power alone. Of course, as the name suggests, you’ll need to plug in and charge up the Tonale Q4 as much as possible to reap all the benefits of its powertrain. But do so, and Alfa claims you can see fuel economy figures of up to 217mpg.

As you might expect for such a premium compact SUV, the standard kit list is lengthy and includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a customisable 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, wireless charging pad, reversing camera, power tailgate, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, as well as numerous other safety and driver assistance features.

The Car Deal of the Day selections our experts make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alfa Romeo Tonale leasing deals from leading providers on our Alfa Romeo Tonale deals hub page…

Alfa Romeo Tonale for £239 per month

