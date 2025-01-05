Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale for £269 a month

Head-turning looks

Hybrid power; 50mpg

Only £268.13 a month

Think all SUVs look the same? We'd forgive you for having that view, but may we suggest you take a look at the Alfa Romeo Tonale? Not only does it stand out from its all-too-similarly-styled rivals, but you can also get one for a snip right now.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found AA Lease offering the head-turning Alfa for just £268.13 a month, after a £3,487.56 initial payment. That's a real steal compared to the posh rivals the Tonale rubs shoulders with, undercutting cars such as the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1.

This deal sees your mileage capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to a more flexible 8,000 for just £16.12 extra a month.

That low monthly price appears even better value for money when you realise just what you're getting. The deal is for a Tonale in desirable Veloce trim, which is packed with luxuries.

You get eight-way electrically adjustable front seats, which are also trimmed in leather, heated and ventilated, plus there’s ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, a 12.3-inch TFT screen for the dials, and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a wireless charging pad.

The exterior features 19-inch dark-finish diamond-cut alloys, red-painted brake calipers and Veloce badges, while there's also an upgraded suspension system.

Under the bonnet is a mild-hybrid set-up, which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a small electric motor to give 158bhp. It means not only sprightly performance befitting an Alfa Romeo, but also excellent fuel economy, with just under 50mpg claimed.

Style really is the Tonale's calling card because the Alfa really stands out next to its rivals, thanks to its traditional 'Scudetto' grille, sleek headlights and curvaceous looks.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Alfa Romeo Tonale leasing offers from leading providers on our Alfa Romeo Tonale hub page…

See our Alfa Romeo Tonale deals

Check out the Alfa Romeo Tonale Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…