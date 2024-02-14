Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: Brilliant Alpine A110 sports car for £414 a month

Multi-award-winning Porsche-rivalling sports coupe on a bargain lease deal is our Car Deal of the Day for 14 February

by: Steve Fowler
14 Feb 2024
Alpine A110
  • Alpine A110 sports car in stock at just £414 a month
  • Two-seater does 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds
  • Three-time Auto Express Award winner

Here’s a car deal of the day to get everyone excited - one of our favourite sports cars, the Alpine A110, is in stock and available on this stunning deal from DreamLease for just £414 a month.

We love the A110 - it’s won our Best Coupe Award for three years running and still remains a favourite today. First time out, Alpine has created an exceptional driver’s car that rates alongside the very best the likes of Porsche can produce. We love the fact that it’ll raise a smile whether you’re driving it on your favourite track day or just trundling around town. And wherever you drive it, its sleek looks will draw admiring glances.

DreamLease has secured a limited amount of stock cars that you can get for immediate delivery for just £414 a month with just over £5,000 down over a two year period. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, although you can increase that, as you can the length of time you run the car.

To put that deal into context, this is a car that retails at close to £55,000 before you add any optional extras. And even though Alpine is advertising a low-rate finance deal at 2.9 per cent, you’d have to find a £7,960 deposit and pay £499 a month over three years, then have to find £29,855 as a final payment to own the car - or you can hand it back,

As well as its outstanding performance credentials, the A110 also comes loaded with tech and luxury features including 18-inch alloy wheels, three driving modes, bucket seats and an Alpine multimedia system with 7-inch touchscreen that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. But it’s the lightweight all-aluminium chassis, 248bhp 1.8-litre turbocharged engine and quick-shifting DSG gearbox that are the real stars.

As with all our deals of the day, this is a great deal on a car we’re happy to recommend and is chosen as a deal of the day by our team of independent experts. Terms and conditions will always apply, deals are subject to availability and prices are subject to change.

Check out the Alpine A110 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Steve Fowler
Editor-in-chief

Steve Fowler has been editor-in-chief of Auto Express since 2011 and is responsible for all editorial content across the website and magazine. He has previously edited What Car?, Autocar and What Hi-Fi? and has been writing about cars for the best part of 30 years. 

