To celebrate 25 years since the launch of the original Ariel Atom, a new, more extreme version has been revealed with crazy F1-esque aero and a power-to-weight ratio greater than that of a Bugatti Chiron.

The Ariel Atom 4RR is available to order now for £208,000, plus taxes and, according to the British manufacturer, “is available in extremely limited numbers”.

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As with the original Atom, the 4RR is track-focused yet road-legal, but this latest version leans more heavily towards the former than perhaps any previous variant. Immediately obvious is the 4RR bodykit, which is an evolution of the one seen on the Atom V8. There are also F1-style front-and-rear wings, custom carbon fibre sidepods, plus a large airbox above the two bucket seats.

All of this is complemented by adjustable twin tube Öhlins dampers, two-piece 310mm ventilated brakes from AP Racing with four-piston calipers and what’s described as a “motorsport ABS” system, which is adjustable in 11 different stages.

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The beating heart of the Ariel Atom 4RR is its 2.0-litre Honda-derived four-cylinder engine. This might not sound as glamorous as the 3.0-litre unit in the Atom V8, but it nevertheless features a red line of 8,200rpm and is paired with a six-speed sequential manual gearbox capable of clutchless up and down shifts.

In its highest setting, the sub-700kg 4RR produces 525bhp, providing it with a power-to-weight ratio of over 780bhp per tonne. Consequently, 0-62mph takes just 2.4 seconds, with the sprint onwards to 100mph taking just a further 2.7 seconds. All of this makes the 4RR the fastest Atom ever.

Although the Atom 4RR is designed to be driven on both the road and track, customers can specify an even more race-focused set-up. This includes a plated differential, as well as electronically controlled dampers. A motorsport-approved roll cage is even offered, as are on-board air jacks for tyre changes.

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