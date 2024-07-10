New Ariel Nomad 2 unveiled with 305bhp Ford Focus ST engine and go-anywhere attitude

Meet the Ariel Nomad 2: the second iteration of the Atom track car’s more adventurous sibling. The Nomad has been redesigned from the ground-up and is powered by the same engine as the Ford Focus ST hot hatch.

We’re told that just three parts have been carried over from the original Ariel Nomad that was launched nearly a decade ago in 2015, with the Mk2 building on lessons Ariel learned from the original and the latest Atom 4 - plus customer feedback and significant R&D.

The team were apparently instructed to improve the car wherever possible, and as a result, the Nomad 2 features an all-new chassis that’s 60 per cent stiffer than the original’s, while the wheelbase has been stretched by 48mm and track increased by 50mm to improve high speed stability. The new model should also be easier to get into and out of, says Ariel

The Nomad 2 dumps the 235bhp 2.4-litre Honda four-cylinder engine from the original for Ford’s 2.3-litre turbocharged four-pot petrol that pumps out up to 305bhp and 518Nm of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, and because the Nomad 2 only weighs 715kg, can fling the car from 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds.