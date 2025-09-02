End of the S-Line? Audi boss promises less range complexity and choice on future models

Audi is undergoing a complete aesthetic transformation, but with that will come a stark reduction in complexity across all model ranges, including the options available within them. Judging from our chat with Audi CEO, Gernot Döllner, and the brand’s new chief creative officer, Massimo Frascella, in Milan, Audi looks set for a revolution that will completely change how you order and spec a ‘premium’ car.

The news comes on the back of the brand’s visual reinvention signalled by the new Concept C sports car. More than just a concept, it will spawn a new electric roadster and a new design language underpinned by a stronger vision that allows less opportunity for customers to personalise their cars.

We asked whether the huge level of variation in today’s Audi models will still be available on future products, including Audi’s popular S-Line package. Massimo Frascella replied: “We’re looking at how to structure that differentiation. The key is being able to offer added value, not just offer it for the sake of it.”

Gernard Döllner added: “We also need to keep a level of complexity that is sustainable from the business side. This is one of the advantages of reducing complexity. But also from a brand point of view, the more consistent [we are] with the main touchpoints like the steering wheel, the more recognisable it will be as Audi.