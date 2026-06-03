In a shock move, Audi has revealed a brand-new near-1,000bhp hybrid supercar called the Audi Nuvolari. It’s named after legendary driver Tazio Nuvolari, who raced for Auto Union in the 1930s, and this mid-engined model will act as a halo car for the Audi brand as it continues its transformation under new leadership. And this is no concept car, but a limited-run road-going model that’ll start reaching customers in the first half of 2027.

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The new supercar will be limited to just 499 units and should cost around £500,000, so it won’t be a direct replacement for the Audi R8. Instead the Nuvolari is targeting Ferrari, McLaren – and sister brand Lamborghini – with much more ambitious engineering.

We highlight Lamborghini because, as you might expect, the Nuvolari draws lots of its technology and the general technical layout from the latest Temerario. In fact, as part of a corporate shake-up, Audi has also brought over Lamborghini’s former chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, to head up new vehicle development. That will align these two models under the skin, although the Audi is both more powerful and even more expensive.

Speaking at the car’s reveal, Mohr said: “The Nuvolari is the first supercar from Audi with a high-performance hybrid powertrain, and it sets new standards with its aerodynamics and the world's first quattro predictive ride.”

What’s under the skin of Audi’s Nuvolari?

Audi has leaned into its expertise in aluminium spaceframe technology with the Nuvolari, clothing this core structural material with a carbon-fibre skin. In a mid-engined layout is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, paired with three electric motors to help boost the overall maximum power output to 986bhp.