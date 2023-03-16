With anticipation continuing to build for the reveal of the new Audi A2 e-tron, which is now just a few months away, the brand has released some new footage of its entry-level EV racking up the miles in testing, and having some fun drifting in the snow in Lapland.

Audi’s engineers have been busy fine-tuning the newcomer’s suspension and driver-assistance systems on the windy country roads of Bavaria, while evaluating the powertrain’s performance and thermal management in the bitter cold of northern Sweden.

They’ve also been spending plenty of time in the company’s wind tunnel, optimising the airflow which the car’s distinctive sloping roofline certainly will help with, plus noise and refinement at higher speeds.

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The A2 e-tron is set to make its world debut in the autumn, and will revive the name and radical design of Audi’s innovative if rather polarising hatchback from the noughties.

It will, in effect, be the all-electric alternative to the best-selling, combustion-engined Audi A3 hatchback, which is currently available to lease from less than £300 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It will also act as an indirect replacement for the A1 and Q2 that recently went out of production, and will be the more upmarket sister car to the recently updated Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born hatchbacks.