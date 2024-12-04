Car Deal of the Day: Premium doesn’t mean pricey as Audi Q3 for £359 a month shows

Upmarket interior

The Audi Q3 is one of the German brand’s most popular models, and it’s easy to see why. Quality interior? Check. Modern tech on board? Check. Roomy for passengers? Check. Plenty of kerb appeal? You bet. And to all that, you can also add good value for money, thanks to our Deal of the Day.

Available from Lease4Less Audi through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can have a Q3 on your driveway for just £359.38 a month. There’s an initial payment, of course, which comes to £4,612.56, and the deal is for 48 months. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but you can bump this up to 8,000 for just over £12 a month.

This deal gets you the entry-level Sport model, but you won’t feel short-changed thanks to a generous level of standard equipment. Audi throws in 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, an electric tailgate, sports seats, dual-zone climate control, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and a 10.25-inch display for the driver (called Virtual Cockpit).

Powering this Deal of the Day is the Volkswagen Group’s tried and tested 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Badged 35 TFSI, the unit is a decent performer, delivering punchy acceleration and smooth cruising ability. This deal pairs the 1.5 with a slick six-speed manual gearbox. If you’d rather opt for the S tronic automatic, you can do so for an extra £24.15 a month.

The Q3 feels very stable on the road, and nicely chunky and substantial. You get a great driving position, and it’s a relaxing car to drive. There’s just the right amount of driver involvement from the steering and chassis for it to be enjoyable, without ruining the fantastic refinement.

