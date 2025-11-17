The new Audi RS 6 is still a few months away from its official reveal but, presumably by accident, Audi has previewed the new model’s design – on its smaller RS 5 sibling.

On the inner lining of the RS 5’s bootlid is an information sticker showing how to use the hands-free tailgate. Except the car used in the diagram isn’t an RS 5, but the new RS 6 Avant. The image represents our first official look at the new model from two angles. While this could be confused with the similar-looking RS 5, the giveaway is the rear lights and the shape of the rear quarter window. These details confirm the true identity of the model pictured.

The new images build on what we already know about the new Audi RS 6 Avant. This is based heavily on the sheer amount of shared design elements with the smaller RS 5 Avant, but also the fact we’ve seen near-complete prototypes testing across Europe for the best part of three years.

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We know to expect a revival of the RS 6 saloon alongside the Avant estate, effectively replacing the previous RS 7 Sportback and giving buyers the option of a traditional four-door for the first time since the C6 generation RS 6, which ended production in 2010.

What will the new Audi RS 6 Avant and saloon look like?

Both the RS 6 saloon and Avant will feature some fundamental changes to the body and chassis of the Audi A6 base car, giving the high performance pair a sporty appearance. This starts with the wider body on both models, increasing their width and giving both a more purposeful stance.