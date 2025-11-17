New 2027 Audi RS 6 Avant leaked… in the boot of the new RS 5
Audi’s next uber-estate is previewed by an informational sticker on the new RS 5
The new Audi RS 6 is still a few months away from its official reveal but, presumably by accident, Audi has previewed the new model’s design – on its smaller RS 5 sibling.
On the inner lining of the RS 5’s bootlid is an information sticker showing how to use the hands-free tailgate. Except the car used in the diagram isn’t an RS 5, but the new RS 6 Avant. The image represents our first official look at the new model from two angles. While this could be confused with the similar-looking RS 5, the giveaway is the rear lights and the shape of the rear quarter window. These details confirm the true identity of the model pictured.
The new images build on what we already know about the new Audi RS 6 Avant. This is based heavily on the sheer amount of shared design elements with the smaller RS 5 Avant, but also the fact we’ve seen near-complete prototypes testing across Europe for the best part of three years.
We know to expect a revival of the RS 6 saloon alongside the Avant estate, effectively replacing the previous RS 7 Sportback and giving buyers the option of a traditional four-door for the first time since the C6 generation RS 6, which ended production in 2010.
What will the new Audi RS 6 Avant and saloon look like?
Both the RS 6 saloon and Avant will feature some fundamental changes to the body and chassis of the Audi A6 base car, giving the high performance pair a sporty appearance. This starts with the wider body on both models, increasing their width and giving both a more purposeful stance.
The general styling of the new RS 6 will be just as aggressive as on former models, dominated up front by huge air intakes to help feed the Audi’s powertrain. At the rear, the company has fitted a small ducktail spoiler on the bootlid, which will help the aerodynamics as well as balance the design of the rear bumper. That bumper will integrate a very large diffuser section and two huge exhaust outlets that are mounted closer together due to the complex exhaust system.
Unlike on former generations of Audi’s super-estate, the Avant’s wider body will not be unique to the RS 6, but will also feature on the new A6 Allroad. This rugged derivative has already been revealed, and pairs the wider body panels with unique bumpers, sills and wheel designs. The two cars will still look quite different, but the Allroad displays just how extreme the new RS 6 could look when fitted with sportier, more ground-hugging design elements.
The chassis has also been given a comprehensive upgrade, as the RS 6’s flared arches don’t just hide wider axles, but bigger wheels, brakes and tyres, too. Various prototypes have also been spied running carbon-ceramic brakes, and we expect other high-end suspension tech such as air suspension, rear-wheel steering and even a new generation of Audi’s cross-linked hydraulic dampers.
What’s under the bonnet of the new 2027 Audi RS 6?
We know that Audi will fit the new RS 6 with an advanced plug-in hybrid system, as confirmed by the use of filler caps being fitted to either side of the car. However, of less certainty is what sort of PHEV system will be used. The most probable option is a modified version of the same V6 powertrain as found in the RS 5, which already produces 630bhp.
The switch to a plug-in hybrid powertrain, though, will require the RS 6 to produce significantly more power in order to offset the expected weight gain of the battery and electric motor. We expect a performance figure of close to 800bhp – this will also keep it competitive with its arch rival, the BMW M5. As for the tech specs, it’ll probably share its 25.9kWh battery pack with the RS 5, which can offer an all-electric range of around 50 miles.
The method Audi has chosen to add more power to the overall system is still unknown. The 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine is already close to its maximum performance capabilities in the RS 5, so it’s unlikely that a considerable jump in power can be gained from the ICE component of the powertrain.
Instead, extra power could be sourced from an uprated electric motor, or even the inclusion of an additional electric motor crammed somewhere else in the existing drivetrain. It’s unlikely that a V8 PHEV powertrain will be integrated, as while this is yet to be officially denied, Audi’s various prototypes have been spied emitting a distinctly non V8-like noise.
We don’t yet have precise timing for the new Audi RS 6’s reveal, but with the RS 5 now launched, we suspect it won’t be long until we hear more about its bigger brother.
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