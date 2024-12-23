Best hybrid vans 2025

The number of electric vans on the market is growing fast, and there remains a wide choice of diesel power. However, what if you want economy, low emissions and a longer driving range all in one van? This is where a hybrid-powered commercial could be the right choice for you and your business.

As with hybrid cars, there’s a variety of hybrid options, covering mild hybrid such as the Ford Transit, full hybrid as you get with the Toyota Corolla Commercial, and plug-in hybrid as with the Ford Transit Custom PHEV. Each has its pros and cons based on your driving and work needs.

With a plug-in hybrid van, you could potentially save a lot on fuel bills if you only travel short distances to where you’re working and can charge the van overnight or while you’re at work. They will also allow you to drive into city centres with charges for low-emissions zones, whereas older diesel-powered vans will have to pay a levy.

There’s a limited choice of hybrid vans available in the UK, with Ford dominating the market with its Transit models and the Ranger pick-up. However, there are some other options, and you can pick between mild and full hybrid power, and even a range-extender with one of the options below.