Best Lamborghini cars: the greatest models to wear the Raging Bull

As well as being a purveyor of some truly lovely tractors, Lamborghini’s reputation as a top-shelf supercar maker is the envy of just about every other brand in the business. In fact, Lambo is often credited as being the creator of the world’s first-ever supercar, the Miura. With this rich heritage and a portfolio of cars that are as wild to look at as they are to drive, there’s no shortage of options when trying to come up with a list of the greatest Lamborghini cars of all time.

Ranging from ferocious record-holders to alarmingly thirsty SUVs, our expert road testing team have taken on the difficult task of picking out the top 10 best Lamborghini cars ever made, and you’ll find their picks below. If you have your own contribution to add to our list, be sure to mention it in the comments section.

Lamborghini 400 GT

By Alastair Crooks

Price new: £6,000

£6,000 Price now: £500,000

£500,000 Engine: 4.0-litre V12

4.0-litre V12 Transmission: Five-speed manual, rear-wheel drive

Five-speed manual, rear-wheel drive Power/torque: 320bhp/374Nm

320bhp/374Nm 0-62mph: 6.8 seconds

6.8 seconds Top speed: 168mph

Although I drove a Lamborghini Miura the very same day, nothing could eclipse the experience of trying a Lamborghini 400 GT. Based on marque’s first car, the 350 GT from 1964, the 400 GT arrived in 1966 with several key upgrades that really helped Ferrucio Lamborghini cement his status in the automotive world as a genuine threat to Ferrari.