Best new car deals 2024

​The key when looking for a new car is doing your research. Car finance can be tricky to understand, and trawling through endless lists of new car finance deals can be a bit of a slog. To make your car buying journey much easier, our experts have done the hard work for you and rounded up the very best new car deals right here. We’ve looked at finance packages from all of the major car manufacturers to find some of the best new car deals on the market. We’re focusing on Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) plans, since it’s a very popular kind of car finance to buy new cars and delivers low monthly payments but those who prefer to lease rather than buy can visit our best car leasing deals page. There are three main key areas when looking at PCP deals – the deposit, monthly repayments, and optional final payment are all key to getting a great deal. If you’re not sure about what those are, read our handy PCP finance guide. It’s also important to know the length of the agreement, mileage limit, deposit contributions from the manufacturers and APR interest rate – as this can affect your suitability. Most of our deals assume you’ll be putting down a deposit of around 10 to 15 per cent, and will be covering around 8,000 miles a year but the flexibility of PCP car finance means you’ll be able to adjust the deals to your own requirements.

The Kia Picanto is the smallest car in the Korean brand's lineup but it still offers plenty of grown-up qualities. It’s enjoyable to drive yet very refined for a city car, and the brand’s seven-year/100,000-mile warranty is always a welcome sight. The ‘1’ model on offer here is the entry-level car, so the level of equipment is a tad basic and you’ll only get a small dot-matrix display rather than a touchscreen, although this does feature USB connectivity. The biggest upside, however, is that the Picanto should prove very cheap to run as well as buy. This particular version sits in insurance group 5 and should easily return over 50mpg. Partnership Need to sell your car? Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy. Sell your car Get the deal on the Kia website… Dacia Sandero - £143 per month 17 Model: Sandero Essential TCe 90

Sandero Essential TCe 90 Per month: £143

£143 Deposit: £3,449

£3,449 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 25 months

25 months APR: 0%

0% Mileage: 10,000 per year

10,000 per year Final payment: £10,760 Since its introduction to the UK market in 2013, the Dacia Sandero’s price may have increased, but it’s still one of the cheapest cars to buy. With the entry level Essential spec on offer here, you still get air conditioning, remote central locking, cruise control, DAB and Bluetooth connectivity as standard. Additionally, a three-year/60,000-mile warranty with roadside assistance and a choice of fixed-price service plans should keep running and maintenance costs to a minimum.

Get the deal on the Dacia website… Renault Clio - £75 per month 17 Model: Clio Techno TCe 90

Clio Techno TCe 90 Per month: £75

£75 Deposit: £6,719

£6,719 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 25 months

25 months APR: 0%

0% Mileage: 10,000 per year

10,000 per year Final payment: £10,760 Not only does the latest Renault Clio look the part, it also offers sharp and responsive steering, solid body control and a ride quality to match. You can put aside any prenotions about French cars, too, as this stylish supermini is very well put together. The monthly price of £75 per month is by far one of the lowest on this list, and 0 per cent APR only sweetens this deal even further. Get the deal on the Renault website… Skoda Fabia - £197 per month 17 Model: Fabia SE Comfort 1.0 MPI

Fabia SE Comfort 1.0 MPI Per month: £197

£197 Deposit: £3,451

£3,451 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 48 months

48 months APR: 5.9%

5.9% Mileage: 10,000

10,000 Final payment: £7,762 If you’re after a safe and sensible supermini, the Skoda Fabia offers a solid amount of space, technology and comfort for the money. Admittedly, there isn’t much excitement to be had when driving it, but it’s as well-suited to pootling around town as it is cruising on the motorway. If you’ve recently passed your test, the 1.0 MPI model on offer here sits in insurance group 4, making it one of the best first cars for new drivers.

Get the deal from the Skoda website… Best hatchback deals Honda Civic - £339 per month 17 Model: Civic Hybrid Elegance

Civic Hybrid Elegance Per month: £339

£339 Deposit: £7,809

£7,809 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 36 months

36 months APR: 6.9%

6.9% Mileage: 10,000 per year

10,000 per year Final payment: £8,935 Our 2023 Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year is still a top deal. The Honda Civic uses the brand’s e-HEV hybrid technology to return fuel economy of over 50mpg, but while its primary focus is efficiency, this powertrain still offers respectably punchy performance. Aim the Civic towards a B-road and you’ll even be able to have quite a lot of fun as it feels grippy and agile in the corners. Naturally, this offer is for the more sensible Civic but, if you have a real need for speed, the Type R also makes an appearance further down this list. Get the deal from the Honda website… Renault Megane E-Tech - £419 per month 17 Model: Megane E-Tech techno+

Megane E-Tech techno+ Per month: £419

£419 Deposit: £5,086

£5,086 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 49 months

49 months APR: 7.9%

7.9% Mileage: 6,000 per year

6,000 per year Final payment: £18,923 As part of its ‘Renaulution’ phase, Renault is working at full speed to produce a wave of brand new EVs. The first of these models was the Renault Megane E-Tech, and this fully-electric family hatchback is definitely a strong start. Step inside and the Megane feels pretty upmarket, with a Google-based infotainment system and classy materials. Underneath, the 60kWh battery returns up to 280 miles on the WLTP combined cycle, which should prove plenty for most drivers.

Get the deal now from the Renault website… Best family car deals BMW 330e Touring - £383 per month 17 Model: 330e Sport Touring

330e Sport Touring Per month: £383

£383 Deposit: £4,500

£4,500 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 48 months

48 months APR: 5.9%

5.9% Mileage: 10,000

10,000 Final payment: £19,148 Whoever said that a stylish executive car couldn’t also be a practical family car? The BMW 330e Touring takes the engaging driving dynamics and impressive tech of the BMW 3 Series and packs them into a spacious estate car body. What’s more, the 330e is a plug-in hybrid which is capable of travelling up to 36 miles on purely-electric power, meaning it shouldn’t be too costly to run. When our deputy editor, Richard Ingram, lived with the 330e Touring as part of our long-term test fleet, he frequently saw a fuel economy figure of over 50mpg. Get the deal now from the BMW website… Citroen e-Berlingo XL - £299 per month 17 Model: e-Berlingo XL Feel

e-Berlingo XL Feel Per month: £299

£299 Deposit: £3,762

£3,762 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 48 months

48 months APR: 0%

0% Mileage: 6,000 per year

6,000 per year Final payment: £14,400 It may not be as stylish or sporty as the SUVs on this list, but the van-based Citroen e-Berlingo XL beats just about everything else when it comes to practicality. Even with all the seats in place, there’s still a mammoth 1,050 litres of cargo space available. Seven seats mean you can carry plenty of people, too. Being the fully-electric e-Berlingo, this version claims up to 167 miles of zero-emission miles between charges. You’ll also be able to top-up from 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes when you hook up to a rapid charger.

Get the deal from the Citroen website... Dacia Jogger - £184 per month 17 Model: Jogger Essential

Jogger Essential Per month: £184

£184 Deposit: £4,899

£4,899 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 24 months

24 months APR: 4.9%

4.9% Mileage: 6,000 per year

6,000 per year Final payment: £11,311 For those after more space or seven-seat flexibility, the Dacia Jogger offers the best value for money on the market. Our Family Car of the Year for two years running, the low purchase price of the Jogger and strong residual values clearly appeal to buyers. Entry-level Essential trim includes rear parking sensors, cruise control, air-conditioning, DAB radio and Bluetooth, and focus has been placed on usable space. The car is pretty compact at 4,457mm long, making the Jogger much easier to park around town and in tight spaces in comparison to the Skoda Kodiaq, and passenger space is generous – the rear seats can accommodate three adults easily. With no real seven-seat rivals at this price point, the Dacia Jogger shows that you can still have a big brand-new family car without breaking the bank. Get the deal from the Dacia website… Skoda Kodiaq - £338 per month 17 Model: Kodiaq SE Drive 7 seats

Kodiaq SE Drive 7 seats Per month: £338

£338 Deposit: £6,541

£6,541 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 48 months

48 months APR: 5.9%

5.9% Mileage: 10,000 per year

10,000 per year Final payment: £16,340 Get the deal from the Skoda website…

There are plenty of large SUVs on the UK’s roads, so when a car manages to win our Best Large SUV award for two years running, that is a serious achievement. This is exactly what the Skoda Kodiaq has managed to do, as we think it does a fantastic job of covering all of the essentials. It’s comfortable, spacious, good to drive, well-built, doesn’t cost a fortune to run and, as this deal proves, it’s affordable to buy, too. There’s even more good news for anyone looking for their next family car, and that is that the Kodiaq on offer here is the seven-seater variant. Best SUV deals Hyundai Tucson - £418 per month 17 Model: Tucson 1.6 T-GDI Premium

Tucson 1.6 T-GDI Premium Per month: £418

£418 Deposit: £6,300

£6,300 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 36 months

36 months APR: 6.9%

6.9% Mileage: 10,000 per year

10,000 per year Final payment: £17,035.59 Hyundai is keen on establishing the current generation of Tucson at the upper end of the class for drivers who want something with a little more style and refinement, but need decent overall space, practicality and day-to-day functionality. Thanks to the brand’s efforts, the Tucson is now able to compete with more upmarket brands like Audi and BMW but without the premium price tag. Get the deal from the Hyundai website… Jeep Avenger - £349 per month 17 Model: Avenger Longitude 156HP

Avenger Longitude 156HP Per month: £349

£349 Deposit: £5,605

£5,605 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 47 months

47 months APR: 7.9%

7.9% Mileage: 6,000 per year

6,000 per year Final payment: £17,562

The Jeep Avenger is one of the more tarmac-oriented vehicles to wear the badge, but it’s also one of the brand’s best yet. Not only is it a smart looker, but the Avenger is pleasant to drive around town, too, especially when compared to its far bulkier siblings. Although combustion power has now been added to the lineup, the Avenger on offer here is a fully-electric one. This version shares its underpinnings with the Vauxhall Corsa, but it’s still pretty capable in the reasonably rough stuff — and there’s a choice of Mud, Sand and Snow drive settings. The 54kWh battery also claims up to 248 miles of range. Get the deal from the Jeep website… Renault Captur - £74 per month 17 Model: Captur Evolution

Captur Evolution Per month: £74

£74 Deposit: £7,223

£7,223 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 25 months

25 months APR: 0.0%

0.0% Mileage: 10,000 per year

10,000 per year Final payment: £12,196 £74 per month is a low sum for any car, let alone a previous winner of our Small SUV of the Year award. We’re still big fans of the Renault Captur as it’s a great all-rounder that boasts plentiful comfort, tech, safety features and, of course, value. The Evolution model that’s being offered with this deal is the entry-level version, but you’ll still get plenty of creature comforts including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, parking sensors and automatic headlights and wipers.

Get the deal from the Renault website… Skoda Enyaq - £405.34 per month 17 Model: Enyaq iV 60

Enyaq iV 60 Per month: £405.34

£405.34 Deposit: £7,015

£7,015 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 36 months

36 months APR: 0%

0% Mileage: 10,000 per year

10,000 per year Final payment: £17,768.38 Plenty of electric cars focus on fancy technology and quirky gimmicks, but the Skoda Enyaq is one of the more laid-back options out there. This is no bad thing, though, as it’s a comfortable and versatile SUV. The iV 60 on offer here is fitted with the smaller 58kWh battery pack, but this still returns up to 249 miles on the WLTP combined cycle. The single electric motor produces 177bhp and 310Nm of torque, so you’ll be able to get a decent move on if you’re running late for the school run. Get the deal from the Skoda website… Best hot hatchback deals Honda Civic Type R - £469 per month 17 Model: Civic Type R

Civic Type R Per month: £469

£469 Deposit: £14,141

£14,141 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 37 months

37 months APR: 9.4%

9.4% Mileage: 10,000 per year

10,000 per year Final payment: £27,837 Just about everyone loves a hot hatchback, and the Honda Civic Type R is our current favourite. Our Hot Hatchback of the Year is one of the most engaging and enjoyable performance cars out there, both on the road and track. When you’ve had enough excitement for one day, the Honda can then settle down into a surprisingly capable daily cruiser, complete with a big boot in the back.

Get the deal from the Honda website… Hyundai i20 N - £370 per month 17 Model: i20 N

i20 N Per month: £370

£370 Deposit: £4,600

£4,600 Finance type: PCP

PCP Duration: 48 months

48 months APR: 8.9%

8.9% Mileage: 10,000 per year

10,000 per year Final payment: £9,804 Many are still mourning the demise of the Ford Fiesta ST, but there’s still one other super-duper supermini that’s capable of filling the void. The Hyundai i20 N drives as angrily as it looks with plenty of exhaust snaps, crackles and pops thrown in. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 201bhp and 275Nm of torque, and this propels the little i20 N from 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds and onto a top speed of 142mph. We reckon you’ll have a big smile on your face throughout the whole process, too. Get the deal from the Hyundai website… What type of car do I want? The Zero-Emission Vehicle mandate (ZEV) was introduced in January 2024, dictating that 22 per cent of all new cars sold in the UK must be pure-electric. And while you may not be ready to ditch the diesel just yet, if you think now might be the time to make the switch, there’s likely to be some striking deals on EVs in the coming months. Then there’s the shape and size of car you’re after. Nowadays there are niches within niches; it’s no longer as simple as small, medium or large. SUVs and crossovers are fashionable, and account for an increasing share of the market, but do you really want or need the raised ride height? That’s before you consider the higher running costs associated with bigger vehicles or 4x4s.

Choosing a car with strong residuals could also stand you in good stead if you plan to switch your car after two or three years – even if you’re locked into a finance deal. A punchy guaranteed future value can lower your monthly payments, meaning you end up spending less in the long run. How does PCP finance work? More than 90 per cent of the new cars sold in the UK are purchased using some kind of finance, so while list prices are often referred to, monthly figures and deposits are arguably more relevant. Most car makers have their own version of a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and they all work in the same way. PCPs are best thought of in three parts: the deposit, the monthly repayments, and the optional final payment. The deposit is the cash you’ll put down up front. This can either be a straightforward lump sum, the value of your part-exchange, a deposit contribution from the manufacturer, or a combination of all three. The size of the deposit will affect the size of your monthly repayments. These are typically made over a 24, 36 or 48-month period, but can be scaled up or down to suit your circumstances. The final part is the optional final payment, which is sometimes referred to as the ‘balloon payment’. Your deposit and monthly payments only go part of the way to paying off the car; in fact, they’re actually paying off its depreciation over the time you’ll have it. To own the car you’ll need to pay the full amount off, but not every buyer does.

Many drivers use the car’s ‘equity’ as the deposit on their next one. This ‘equity’ is made up of overpayments you may have made, since makers often overestimate how much a new car will depreciate to play it safe. This quirk of PCPs means you might not necessarily have to find a big deposit each time you take out a new deal. If you don’t want to own the car outright or roll any ‘equity’ into a new deal, your third option is to hand the car back with no additional payments, and walk away. Other ways to finance Few buyers have the means or motivation to spend tens of thousands of pounds in one go. So while PCP deals are the most popular finance option, retailers also have an alternative, called Personal Contract Hire (PCH). Personal Contract Hire Also known as personal leasing, PCH deals require less capital up front. After an ‘initial rental’ or up-front payment, you make a series of regular payments until the agreement ends, after which you hand back the car and walk away. While there’s no large deposit, unlike a PCP, which offers a reasonable degree of flexibility, a PCH will tie you in for the duration, with no option of handing the car back early without a financial penalty. Hire purchase Fewer people choose Hire Purchase these days, but it’s still possible to take out an old-fashioned HP agreement on a new car. Put down a deposit then make monthly repayments that, unlike with a PCH or PCP deal, pay off the value of the car. At the end of the term you own the car outright.

HP agreements are secured against the vehicle, so tend to offer more attractive interest rates than those offered with unsecured bank loans, for example. Cash, cards & loans The days of cash being king are long gone in the new-car market and you may find the deals offered via this purchase method are less attractive than those available were you to take out a PCH or PCP deal. Credit cards offer a level of consumer protection but have heavy interest rates. A bank loan with an attractive interest rate is another route. You'll pay cash for the car, so dealer discounts are harder to come by. Should I buy my car from a dealer or online? It's no longer necessary to set aside a weekend to make your way around 10 different dealers, test driving cars and negotiating the perfect price. Online brokers are growing in popularity, and without the overheads associated with sky-high showroom rents and huge workforces across multiple sites, they can often undercut the salesman on the franchised forecourt. What's more, buying from a broker doesn't exclude you from the usual warranty cover and aftersales service – and many will offer manufacturer-backed maintenance plans. But car makers are increasingly aware that customers are shunning dealers in favour of a simpler, less confrontational buying experience. It's for this reason that many are moving (or have already moved) to an agency model, whereby they cut out the middleman and sell direct to the consumer. In doing so, the price you see is the price you pay; there's no negotiation, and no high-pressure sales environment. For many customers, this will make buying a car much simpler. Choosing the right car for you The cars listed above are our considered recommendations, but they won't suit everyone. You should spend time ensuring that the model you choose has the space, style, economy, and performance you need. Once you've drawn up your shortlist, call round dealers to book test drives, and put the car to good use. Make sure you, and anyone else who will be driving it, is satisfied and can find a suitable driving position behind the wheel. Take the kids along to ensure they can get comfortable, too, and that it's easy to get child seats in and out. And if you have hobbies with specific requirements, make sure the car is up to the job.