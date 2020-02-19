Best 0% finance car deals 2024

It’s widely said that your car is the second most expensive purchase you will make in your lifetime (after your home), but the best 0 per cent finance car deals mean owning a brand-new car can actually be much more affordable than you thought.

An interest free 0 per cent APR deal means you’ll know exactly how much you will be paying – it’s a good deal for the buyer and helps the seller to tempt more buyers in as well. As long as you stick to the mileage limit (usually around 10,000 yearly, though some will be less than that) you won’t pay more than the list price of the car over the term of the deal. If you pick a finance deal with a deposit contribution then you might even pay even less, as the manufacturer chips in some cash to sweeten the deal.

It pays to shop around when looking for a car finance deal, so our experts have done the hard work for you by rounding up the best 0 per cent APR finance car deals right here. All of these deals are correct at the time of writing, but even if they’ve changed slightly, they will still give you an idea of what’s available.

Best 0% finance car deals

MG4 - £99 per month

Model: MG4 EV SE 125kW 51kWh Auto

MG4 EV SE 125kW 51kWh Auto List price: £26,995

£26,995 Deposit: £10,543

£10,543 Monthly payments: £99

£99 Number of payments: 36

36 APR: 0%

0% Optional final payment: £12,888