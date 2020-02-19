Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Best cars & vans

Best 0% finance car deals 2024

Fancy a brand-new car but don’t like paying interest? Here are the best 0% PCP finance deals

by: Shane Wilkinson
3 May 2024
Best 0% finance car deals - header image7

It’s widely said that your car is the second most expensive purchase you will make in your lifetime (after your home), but the best 0 per cent finance car deals mean owning a brand-new car can actually be much more affordable than you thought.

An interest free 0 per cent APR deal means you’ll know exactly how much you will be paying – it’s a good deal for the buyer and helps the seller to tempt more buyers in as well. As long as you stick to the mileage limit (usually around 10,000 yearly, though some will be less than that) you won’t pay more than the list price of the car over the term of the deal. If you pick a finance deal with a deposit contribution then you might even pay even less, as the manufacturer chips in some cash to sweeten the deal.

It pays to shop around when looking for a car finance deal, so our experts have done the hard work for you by rounding up the best 0 per cent APR finance car deals right here. All of these deals are correct at the time of writing, but even if they’ve changed slightly, they will still give you an idea of what’s available.

Best 0% finance car deals

Read on to find the best 0 per cent APR car deals on the market, listed below

MG4 - £99 per month

MG4 - front tracking7
  • Model: MG4 EV SE 125kW 51kWh Auto
  • List price: £26,995
  • Deposit: £10,543
  • Monthly payments: £99
  • Number of payments: 36
  • APR: 0%
  • Optional final payment: £12,888
The MG4 is already renowned for being a genuinely appealing electric car with a remarkably affordable cash price, so it’s only natural that there are also some very attractive finance deals to be found, too. For a mere £99 per month, you’ll get a family-friendly hatchback that’s not only practical but also good to drive. 

The entry-level SE model on offer here claims up to 218 miles of range from a single charge, and this should prove plenty for most everyday tasks. When it does need plugging in, hooking the MG up to a 150kW rapid charger will allow it to top up from 10 to 80 per cent in around 39 minutes.

Check out the MG4 deal here.

Vauxhall Corsa - £144.54 per month

Vauxhall Corsa - front tracking 7
  • Model: Corsa GS 1.2 Turbo 5dr Premium
  • List price: £21,655
  • Deposit: £6,496.50
  • Monthly payments: £144.54
  • Number of payments: 23
  • APR: 0%
  • Optional final payment: £11,834

The Vauxhall Corsa is one of Britain’s best-selling cars, and the latest iteration is certainly a very smart and well-equipped supermini. It’s a bit lacking in the practicality department, but if you can live with less space, the reward is an efficient little car that feels very agile from behind the wheel. The turbocharged 1.2-litre engine on offer here produces 99bhp and 205Nm of torque. These figures may not sound like much, but this engine actually proves rather punchy thanks to the Corsa’s relatively low kerb weight.

The GS trim gets you some additional kit, too, including all-round LED lighting, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and sportier exterior styling. 

Check out the Vauxhall Corsa deal here.

Renault Clio - £165 per month

Renault Clio - front tracking 7
  • Model: Clio Evolution E-Tech Full Hybrid 145
  • List price: £21,495
  • Deposit: £6,449
  • Monthly payments: £165
  • Number of payments: 24
  • APR: 0%
  • Optional final payment: £11,091

If the Corsa doesn’t quite take your fancy, the Renault Clio might. This is another stylish supermini that boasts plenty of quality in a small package. The Clio does have an ace up its sleeve, though, and that’s its sheer level of refinement. This little Renault drives like a model from the class above, so it’s impressively well-suited to longer motorway runs.

The variant included in this offer is the full-hybrid E-Tech, which means you can make some pretty big reductions when it comes to running costs and emissions. On paper, the hybrid-powered Clio can return up to 67.3mpg on the WLTP combined cycle. We couldn’t quite manage this number during testing, but our 55.2mpg average is still a pretty solid real-world figure. CO2, meanwhile, sits as low as 96g/km. 

Check out the Renault Clio deal here.

Suzuki S-Cross - £249 per month

Suzuki S-Cross - front tracking7
  • Model: Suzuki S-Cross Motion Mild Hybrid 
  • List price: £26,699
  • Deposit: £5,754.16
  • Monthly payments: £249
  • Number of payments: 48
  • APR: 0%
  • Optional final payment: £10,465
There’s no denying the massive popularity of SUVs, and you don’t have to look too hard before you’ll find one that’s temptingly priced. The Suzuki S-Cross is one such car, and for less than £250 a month, it should certainly prove to be a practical and dependable purchase. 

The S-Cross is one of Suzuki’s oldest models, but it still offers plenty of kit for the money, such as adaptive cruise control, keyless entry and start, automatic lights and wipers and a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The mild-hybrid powertrain offered here is less efficient than the full-hybrid, but the upside is that it’s a bit more powerful, and we found it a bit smoother to drive, too. 

Check out the Suzuki S-Cross deal here.

Cupra Born - £279 per month

Cupra Born - front tracking7
  • Model: Born V1 58kWh
  • List price: £34,715
  • Deposit: £7,303.90
  • Monthly payments: £279
  • Number of payments: 36
  • APR: 0%
  • Optional final payment: £15,146.10

Cupra certainly knows a thing or two about sporty hatchbacks, and the Spanish brand applied this expertise to its first fully-electric car, the Born. With a 0-62mph time of 7.3 seconds, this EV isn’t quite as brutally rapid as some pricier models, but it should certainly put a smile on your face when you’re in that sort of mood. It’s pretty good in the corners, too, with direct steering and a low centre of gravity.

The Born isn’t just designed for larking about, though, as it provides a respectable amount of cabin space for the whole family. The 385-litre boot is also slighter bigger than you’ll find in a Volkswagen Golf.

Check out the Cupra Born deal here.

Lexus RZ - £459 per month

Lexus RZ - front tracking7
  • Model: RZ Premium Pack
  • List price: £60,425
  • Deposit: £13,666.82
  • Monthly payments: £429
  • Number of payments: 47
  • APR: 0%
  • Optional final payment: £21,915

Just because you have a bigger budget, this doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to appreciate a good deal. This Lexus RZ is a perfect example as it provides all the prestige that this Japanese luxury car brand is renowned for, but at a pretty mainstream monthly price. Before you go thinking that any savings will be eaten up by fuel costs, you’ll be pleased to know that the RZ is fully-electric.

Officially, the Lexus RZ can return up to 271 miles of range on the WLTP combined cycle, and fully charging the 71.4kWh battery at home should cost around £21 at a typical rate of 30p/kWh. Of course, being an EV, the RX avoids VED road tax until 2025, as well as emissions-based charging like the London Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

Check out the Lexus RZ deal here.

Best 0% APR finance deals 

Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

