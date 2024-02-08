Car Deal of the Day: BMW’s 2 Series Gran Coupe is a classy compact exec for £296 a month

Executive style

Great to drive

£296 a month

If the modern design language that BMW is in the process of implementing on its new cars doesn’t sit right with you, then check out the sleek and understated BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. We found a great deal on one thanks to leasing.com where you could bag this compact executive car for under £300 per month.

A personal contract hire (PCH) agreement, this deal requires an initial deposit of £2,667 followed by 35 monthly payments of £296. It’s based on an agreed mileage allowance per year of 5,000 miles, but should you wish to extend that to 10,000 miles it’ll only cost you an extra £17 a month.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe sits on the same architecture as the BMW 1 Series, meaning there’s a front-wheel layout on this 218i version. Power comes from a turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine - the same found on the MINI - and amounts to 136bhp with 220Nm of torque. This means the 2 Series GC can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 9.2 seconds.

Where the 2 Series Gran Coupe really impresses is in the bends however, with direct steering and confidence-inspiring balance. It’s pretty frugal too, with an efficiency of 50mpg on the combined cycle.

This Sport model is well-equipped with a cruise control system featuring adaptive braking, lane departure warning, dual-zone climate control and front sport seats. On the outside there’s a Sport bodykit with chrome tailpipes, 17-inch alloy wheels and gloss black detailing.

Despite this being a hatchback with a coupe-like side profile, the boot capacity stands at an impressive 430 litres and there’s plenty of space for adult rear passengers. Of course, being a BMW it’s superbly put together inside with a real quality feel to the materials.

Our Car Deal of the Day selections are chosen by our experts who scour the market for great deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend. As always, the offers are subject to change, and terms and conditions apply.

Check out the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...