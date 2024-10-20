Car Deal of the Day: Live out your dreams in a BMW M2 for £467 per month

BMW’s smallest M-car is one of its most fun

Auto gearbox and 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds

£467 per month, with a £5,846 initial payment

Always fancied a BMW M-car, but never thought one was in reach? Today’s Deal of the Day might change your mind. The BMW M2 being offered for £467 per month by VehicleFlex, through our parent site Carwow, is absolutely thrilling to drive and sure to deliver plenty of smiles per mile.

This model comes with the eight-speed automatic transmission, and flicking a paddle to go up or down the box is certainly one fewer thing to have to think about when deploying the M2’s 476bhp output through the rear wheels.

That’s another part of the M2’s appeal of course – the muscular punch of its turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine, and the need to manage it (aided by traction control, if you choose to keep it switched on) through just two driven wheels. It’s a seriously quick car when everything hooks up, getting from 0-62mph in four seconds flat, and there’s that six-cylinder soundtrack to enjoy while it does so.

It’s enjoyable in the corners too. The M2’s a heavy old thing these days, but pop it into Sport mode, which firms up the dampers, and you’d hardly know this compact two-door somehow weighed in at 1.7 tonnes. BMW has long boasted of its 50:50 weight distribution figures, and you can feel it in the balanced way the M2 hurtles through corners.

Naturally, with this deal you’ll need to rein in your enthusiasm a little to keep the car in the same shape as when it left the factory, and you only get 5,000 miles to play with, unless you negotiate for more. You’ll pay £5,846.35 up front, followed by 24 monthly payments of £467.20.

You’ll also have to factor in servicing costs, your second year of tax, and fuel economy that’s unlikely to meet the claimed 29.1mpg. The M2 can be surprisingly frugal on a motorway jaunt, but you’ll pay the price at the pumps if you enjoy the full power output. Standard kit, though, is generous, and includes BMW’s flashy curved infotainment display, leather seats and a host of in-car tech.

