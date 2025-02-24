Car Deal of the Day: The BMW i4 is a fun-to-drive electric exec for a low price

Fine handling, good EV range

Plush interior with five-door practicality

£446 a month

With so many recent newcomers attempting to steal the Tesla Model 3's crown, it's easy to forget about one of the earliest assailants – the BMW i4 Gran Coupe.

While it may not be the freshest electric exec around, it's still a super-desirable EV thanks to a tech-laden interior, fine handling and the allure of that BMW badge. It's also not as expensive as you might think.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Leap Vehicle Leasing offering a brand new BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport for a very tempting £446.12 a month.

It's a four-year deal and requires a-not-unreasonable initial payment of £5,653.44. The mileage allowance is a very good 6,000 a year, but you can raise this for a small extra monthly cost.

Opting for the M Sport model means that on top of the Sport's standard-fit large curved display for the infotainment system and dials, sat-nav, reversing camera, all-round parking sensors and electric tailgate, there's an M Sport bodykit, bi-tone 18-inch alloys, black exterior trim, and seats with racy 'M piping'. It's well worth the premium in our mind.

Being the entry-level i4 eDrive35 means it has a quoted range of up to 298 miles from its 70.2kWh battery pack, and a 282bhp electric motor. Not only is the range pretty decent, but the i4 has almost every other compact electric exec licked when it comes to handling.

Despite weighing a lardy two-plus tonnes (that's on par with its rivals), the i4 laps up corners and remains balanced with great body control; the communicative steering is the icing on the cake. The i4 is a great cruiser, too, remaining hushed on the motorway.

As the Gran Coupe name implies, the i4 is a five-door car with a practical hatchback tailgate. Not only is the interior roomy, but it's put together well with high-quality materials, and is packed with intuitive, state-of-the-art technology.

