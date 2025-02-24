Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: The BMW i4 is a fun-to-drive electric exec for a low price

It may have been around a while, but time hasn’t dampened the i4’s appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 February.

By:James Batchelor
24 Feb 2025
BMW i4 - front cornering
  • Fine handling, good EV range
  • Plush interior with five-door practicality
  • £446 a month

With so many recent newcomers attempting to steal the Tesla Model 3's crown, it's easy to forget about one of the earliest assailants – the BMW i4 Gran Coupe. 

While it may not be the freshest electric exec around, it's still a super-desirable EV thanks to a tech-laden interior, fine handling and the allure of that BMW badge. It's also not as expensive as you might think.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Leap Vehicle Leasing offering a brand new BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport for a very tempting £446.12 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It's a four-year deal and requires a-not-unreasonable initial payment of £5,653.44. The mileage allowance is a very good 6,000 a year, but you can raise this for a small extra monthly cost. 

Opting for the M Sport model means that on top of the Sport's standard-fit large curved display for the infotainment system and dials, sat-nav, reversing camera, all-round parking sensors and electric tailgate, there's an M Sport bodykit, bi-tone 18-inch alloys, black exterior trim, and seats with racy 'M piping'. It's well worth the premium in our mind.

Being the entry-level i4 eDrive35 means it has a quoted range of up to 298 miles from its 70.2kWh battery pack, and a 282bhp electric motor. Not only is the range pretty decent, but the i4 has almost every other compact electric exec licked when it comes to handling. 

Despite weighing a lardy two-plus tonnes (that's on par with its rivals), the i4 laps up corners and remains balanced with great body control; the communicative steering is the icing on the cake. The i4 is a great cruiser, too, remaining hushed on the motorway.

BMW i4 - interior

As the Gran Coupe name implies, the i4 is a five-door car with a practical hatchback tailgate. Not only is the interior roomy, but it's put together well with high-quality materials, and is packed with intuitive, state-of-the-art technology.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. 

See our BMW i4 deals

Check out the BMW i4 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor




