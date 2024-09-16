Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Cruise in silent luxury with a BMW i7 for £424 per month

Electric power perfectly suits BMW’s latest 7 Series, but it doesn’t have to mean a luxuriously high price tag

By:Ellis Hyde
11 Jan 2025
BMW i7 - front cornering
  • Incredibly refined and comfortable
  • …and quick, with a 5.5-second 0-62mph time
  • £424 per month and a £5,385 initial payment

No segment is better served by electric power than luxury cars. Engineers have worked tirelessly almost since the dawn of the car itself to make them as quiet and smooth as possible, and these characteristics are baked into electric motors from the outset.

Which might be why the BMW 7 Series works so well as an EV. Called the BMW i7, it feels more like a Rolls-Royce than a BMW, but while the price thankfully isn’t quite up to Rolls-Royce levels, it’s still not cheap. That’s where our Deal of the Day comes in, since Select Car Leasing can put you into the i7’s incredibly comfortable driver’s seat for just over £424 a month.

Specifically, you’ll be piloting an i7 eDrive50 – the entry level model, if you can call something as imposing and luxurious as the i7 entry-level, as it certainly doesn’t feel like it lacks anything in that department. 105.7 sounds like a radio frequency but it’s actually the i7’s battery capacity in kilowatt-hours, and it’s good for up to 378 miles of range.

There are more toys and features than you can shake a BMW-branded, leather-trimmed, Hans Zimmer soundtracked stick at (the latter also lends some musical whooshing sounds to the i7’s forward progress), and we might already have mentioned this, but the i7 really is outstandingly comfortable.

So much so that you might want to ask Select Car Leasing for more miles than the 5,000-mile allowance in this deal. It runs over 24 months, and after a £5,385.60 initial payment, you’ll be paying £424.30 per month. That includes tax and registration, but not maintenance – though at 5,000 miles, and being an EV, the latter is unlikely to sting you for too much anyway.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW i7 leasing deals from leading providers on our BMW i7 deals hub page

BMW i7 for £424 per month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

