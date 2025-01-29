Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: BMW iX2 is an electric SUV with stand-out style for a stand-up price of £307 a month

BMW’s iX2 combines sporty styling with sporty performance. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 January

By:James Batchelor
29 Jan 2025
BMW iX2 - main image
  • Stand-out styling
  • Quick to drive
  • £307.25 a month

You don't need us to tell you how popular SUVs are in the UK. It's easy to see the appeal of that raised ride height and (sometimes) extra practicality, but what if you want one that really stands out from the crowd? Our Deal of the Day could suit.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It's for the dramatically-styled BMW iX2. If you know your BMW badges, that means it's the pure-electric version of BMW's smallish X2 coupe-SUV. And it can currently be had for the highly tempting sum of £307.25 a month.

The deal is from Select Car Leasing BMW through the Auto Express Find a Car service, and it's for 24 months. There's a chunky £3,981.00 initial payment to sort first, but that’s the price of having those low monthly payments.

Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 miles a year but you can nudge this up 8,000 for just under £14 extra a month.

The BMW iX2 really does stand out in the world of electric SUVs. It has an angular design that could be classed as polarising, while the sloping roofline gives this family-sized high-rider a more sporting look. 

You might imagine that as a consequence of the designer's doodling, interior space would be poor, but that's not the case. There's enough space for six-footers with decent levels of head and knee room, while the 525-litre boot is excellent for this type of car – it's even larger than its supposedly more practical sister car, the iX1

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Interestingly, this deal isn't for the small battery iX2 model, but the xDrive30. This packs twin motors to give a very healthy 313bhp, unlocking a 0-62mph sprint time in a lively 5.6 seconds. The 64.8kWh battery pack should give a range of 267 miles between charges, claims BMW.

The large battery is paired with desirable M Sport trim, which gives you a sporty-looking body kit, along with luxuries such as an electric tailgate and a single large curved display for the infotainment system and driver’s information screens.

With over 300bhp, acceleration in a straight line is impressive, while it's an easy car to drive quickly. The ride is a little on the stiff side, but you could say it's in keeping with the car's sporty character.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW iX2 leasing deals from leading providers on our BMW iX2 deals hub page… 

See our BMW iX2 deals

Check out the BMW iX2 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal Alert! DS 4 Pallas 55 special edition arrives with 0% finance offer
DS 4 Pallas - front static

Car Deal Alert! DS 4 Pallas 55 special edition arrives with 0% finance offer

DS Automobiles launches a pair of models celebrating 70 years of the classic Citroen DS, with special trim and compelling finance offers
News
29 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: For £366 a month you won’t look back with the Polestar 4
Polestar 4 - main image

Car Deal of the Day: For £366 a month you won’t look back with the Polestar 4

The Polestar 4 is an intriguingly-styled coupé-SUV that has plenty going for it. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 January
News
28 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Bag yourself a Ford Focus before it disappears for only £222 a month
Ford Focus - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Bag yourself a Ford Focus before it disappears for only £222 a month

Despite its advancing years, the Ford Focus is still a very desirable and fun-to-drive family hatchback. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 January
News
27 Jan 2025
Best car leasing deals: top offers available right now
Best car leasing deals - header image for the January 2025 update

Best car leasing deals: top offers available right now

Car leasing can get you behind the wheel of a new car for less. Our experts have picked the best around this week.
Best cars & vans
27 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is practical, hot-hatch quick and only £284 per month
Skoda Octavia vRS estate - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS Estate is practical, hot-hatch quick and only £284 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 26 January offers space for all the family and loads of power for when you’re not on the school run
News
26 Jan 2025
Donald Trump is about to seriously disrupt the automotive world
Opinion - Donald Trump

Donald Trump is about to seriously disrupt the automotive world

Mike Rutherford looks at what Donald Trump's return to power means for car companies that don't build cars on American soil
Opinion
26 Jan 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Near-50mpg Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £232 per month
New Hyundai Tucson hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Near-50mpg Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for £232 per month

Hyundai’s smart-looking family SUV is frugal to run, but needn’t cost much to buy either with this Deal of the Day for 25 January
News
25 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content