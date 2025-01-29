Car Deal of the Day: BMW iX2 is an electric SUV with stand-out style for a stand-up price of £307 a month

Stand-out styling

Quick to drive

£307.25 a month

You don't need us to tell you how popular SUVs are in the UK. It's easy to see the appeal of that raised ride height and (sometimes) extra practicality, but what if you want one that really stands out from the crowd? Our Deal of the Day could suit.

It's for the dramatically-styled BMW iX2. If you know your BMW badges, that means it's the pure-electric version of BMW's smallish X2 coupe-SUV. And it can currently be had for the highly tempting sum of £307.25 a month.

The deal is from Select Car Leasing BMW through the Auto Express Find a Car service, and it's for 24 months. There's a chunky £3,981.00 initial payment to sort first, but that’s the price of having those low monthly payments.

Mileage, meanwhile, is capped at 5,000 miles a year but you can nudge this up 8,000 for just under £14 extra a month.

The BMW iX2 really does stand out in the world of electric SUVs. It has an angular design that could be classed as polarising, while the sloping roofline gives this family-sized high-rider a more sporting look.

You might imagine that as a consequence of the designer's doodling, interior space would be poor, but that's not the case. There's enough space for six-footers with decent levels of head and knee room, while the 525-litre boot is excellent for this type of car – it's even larger than its supposedly more practical sister car, the iX1.