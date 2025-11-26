Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

BMW Z4 Final Edition is your last chance to buy a BMW roadster

Last orders have been called for BMW’s long-running sports car with no replacement in sight

By:Alastair Crooks
26 Nov 2025
BMW Z4 Final Edition - front 3/48

After a run of 24 years, BMW will end production of its Z4 two-seat roadster in March 2026 and to mark the event there’s a new ‘Final Edition’ - available from January next year. 

The current Z4 in M40i guise tops out at £59,365 and while there’s no word on pricing for the Z4 Final Edition we’d expect it to be even more expensive - BMW even says the car “may well become a collectors’ item” in future. Customers will be able to specify the Final Edition trim on both the sDrive20i and the hotter M40i.  

What the Final Edition package adds is purely cosmetic with the exterior receiving an exclusive Frozen Matt Black paint finish with gloss black trim. Contrasting with this there are red-painted brake calipers front and rear. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The interior gets some bespoke touches too with red stitching on the steering wheel, dash, centre console, doors and on the sport seats - which are upholstered in leather and Alcantara. There are also unique ‘Z4 Final Edition’ sill plates. 

Power from the two engine options remains unchanged with the turbocharged four-cylinder sDrive20i sending 194bhp to the rear wheels and the M40i’s turbocharged straight-six putting out 335bhp. 

While BMW still sells convertible versions of the 4 Series and 8 Series, there are no plans to replace the Z4 roadster. This won’t be the first time BMW hasn’t had a roadster on its books. After production of the iconic 507 finished in 1957, we had to wait almost 30 years for the first Z series to arrive. We tested the Z1 and its Z3 and Z4 successors recently in our Z car supertest

Sales of new BMW Z4s might be stopping soon but on the Auto Express Buy A Car service there are deals to be had on second-generation Z4 models - starting at under £10,000. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

