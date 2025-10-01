Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Get one before it’s gone: BMW Z4 orders end this year

The Z4 has disappeared from BMW’s UK website, but dealers may still be able to put in an order until the end of 2025

By:Antony Ingram
1 Oct 2025
BMW Z4 - front action

If you’ve been wondering whether to put a BMW Z4 on the driveway, you should probably make a decision sooner rather than later, as BMW’s roadster will soon be disappearing from UK dealerships.

BMW announced earlier this year that production of the Z4 would stop in 2026 (alongside its Toyota Supra counterpart), but for the UK you won’t even have that long to get your name down, as BMW is winding down deliveries before the year is out.

The Z4 is no longer shown on the BMW UK website – the only convertibles left are variants of the 4 Series – and BMW UK confirmed to Auto Express that while the car is still available to order in small numbers, dealerships would only be taking orders until the end of the year. If you want to bag one before it’s too late, you can pick up a BMW Z4 via the Auto Express Buy a Car service from around £43,000.

As sales of the Z4 come to an end, the rear-drive sports car follows the Porsche Boxster and Cayman off the market, with Porsche now only fulfilling orders from existing stock. The Audi TT disappeared in November 2023, one month before Toyota pulled the Supra from sale in the UK, and the final Toyota GR86s were delivered in the UK in early 2024.

This sports car cull leaves the Mazda MX-5 (on continuous sale in the UK since spring 1990) as well as the Alpine A110 and Lotus Emira as the only mainstream sports cars left below £100k, and Alpine has already confirmed the A110 will leave us in February 2026. Beyond these, your only remaining options are from small-volume manufacturers like Caterham and Morgan.

The Z4 first arrived in the UK in 2003 with the striking E85-generation model, which replaced the retro-styled Z3. The original came in roadster and coupe formats, but when the second-generation Z4 arrived in 2009, both were replaced with a roadster using a folding hard-top of the type that was in-vogue at the time.

The current generation car went on sale in 2018 and went back to a soft top, while joint development with Toyota meant the Z4 shared most of its mechanicals with the fixed-roof Supra. While Toyota has hinted at a future Supra, it would no longer be in collaboration with BMW, and the German brand has not confirmed any plans to replace the Z4.

Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

