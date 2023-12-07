Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 57 pays tribute to iconic Type 57 Atlantic 

The one-off Super Sport 57 will be one of the last Chirons ever made

by: Alastair Crooks
7 Dec 2023
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 57 One of One21

The Bugatti Type 57 was designed by Jean Bugatti - son of the firm’s founder Ettore Bugatti and its this unique shape that has inspired a special iteration of the current Chiron hypercar. This is the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport ‘57 One of One’. 

It was made for a special Bugatti customer. The American woman that the car is going to has never owned a Bugatti before, but fell in love with the original Type 57 SC Atlantic. Hendrik Malinowski, Managing Director at Bugatti, said: “The Type 57 SC Atlantic will always be an icon and this latest homage can proudly sit alongside it on the concours lawns of the future.”

The exterior tweaks over a ‘regular’ Chiron are five-spoke Super Sport wheels finished in polished chrome with blue accents. That blue colour extends to the main body and is a reference to the grey metallic blue of the original car. On the underside of the rear wing, there’s a hand-drawn silhouette of the Type 57 with ‘57’ and ‘One of One’ lettering. The grille has also been redesigned with polished strakes and a thicker central spine as another reference to the Type 57. 

The famous quad-turbocharged, W16 engine features as always, and Bugatti says the revised grille doesn’t detract from the cooling it needs to reach its 273mph top speed

Inside, there’s ‘Guacho’ leather upholstery and further Type 57 silhouettes. The door panels are stitched in ‘lightning blue’ and on the centre console there’s a custom insert with ‘57 One of One’. A dancing elephant motif is embroidered on the headrests - a piece of design reserved for Bugatti’s rarest cars. 

We don’t know how much Bugatti charged for this one off, although it’s a safe bet it cost significantly more than the standard car’s £3.2million price tag. 

How much is your car worth? Find out with our free valuation tool...

 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

