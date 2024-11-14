Dislike the car buying process? We’re here to help

The thought of buying a new or used car can stir up mixed emotions, depending on your point of view. Some see it as a task not far removed from a trip to the dentist, while others revel in the ‘sport’ of negotiation, eager to clinch a deal on their own terms.

But most of us aren’t skilled negotiators, and once we’re face-to-face with a professional dealer, our half-hearted attempts at securing a price reduction inevitably fall at the first hurdle. It’s the same with a private sale, with a few awkward exchanges on the driveway showing the extent of our bargaining skill.

Fortunately, Auto Express – now part of the Carwow Group – is on hand to help reinvigorate the buying process, making it smoother, more efficient and ensuring you benefit from a stress-free experience. That starts with our informative reviews and honest tests that give valuable insight into your chosen model, so we can help prime you to get the right car, at the right price.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re buying privately, through a franchised dealer, a car supermarket, or a specialist, it’s an onerous task attempting to secure a bargain on your own – with walking away from the deal sometimes the only ace up your sleeve. The problem here, though, is that you’re left no further down the road, waiting earnestly for a call back from the dealer, which may or may not come.