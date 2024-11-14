Dislike the car buying process? We’re here to help
Executive editor Paul Adam explains why buying a car just became a whole lot easier
The thought of buying a new or used car can stir up mixed emotions, depending on your point of view. Some see it as a task not far removed from a trip to the dentist, while others revel in the ‘sport’ of negotiation, eager to clinch a deal on their own terms.
But most of us aren’t skilled negotiators, and once we’re face-to-face with a professional dealer, our half-hearted attempts at securing a price reduction inevitably fall at the first hurdle. It’s the same with a private sale, with a few awkward exchanges on the driveway showing the extent of our bargaining skill.
Fortunately, Auto Express – now part of the Carwow Group – is on hand to help reinvigorate the buying process, making it smoother, more efficient and ensuring you benefit from a stress-free experience. That starts with our informative reviews and honest tests that give valuable insight into your chosen model, so we can help prime you to get the right car, at the right price.
It doesn’t matter whether you’re buying privately, through a franchised dealer, a car supermarket, or a specialist, it’s an onerous task attempting to secure a bargain on your own – with walking away from the deal sometimes the only ace up your sleeve. The problem here, though, is that you’re left no further down the road, waiting earnestly for a call back from the dealer, which may or may not come.
The truth is, buying and selling anything takes time and effort, and modern life is just too busy for most of us to properly focus on how we’re going to achieve the best deal. So, by the time we’re at the pinch point of the process, staring at our next pride and joy, we just want it all to be over – whatever the cost.
Offering complete convenience whether buying new or used, the beauty of the Carwow Group is that it does all the hard work for you, finding the best offers from a network of trusted dealers. It means you get the car of your dreams at the perfect price, with none of the pain that comes from having to haggle face-to-face – and you can spend your time doing much better things.
We’re obviously passionate about cars here at Auto Express, but being part of the go-to destination for car changing allows us to help even more people on their motoring journey. If you’re on the lookout for a new or used car, give it a try at carwow.co.uk – you won’t be disappointed.
