Buying the right car can work wonders for your mental health
Paul Adam explains the role the car can play in helping to give you the ‘me time’ to maintain your wellbeing
Mental health has (quite rightly) become an important topic of conversation over recent times. People
are being encouraged to talk to each other more openly and find positive outlets that help promote a calmer, more relaxed state of mind and improved well-being.
Everyone will have a different perspective on exactly what works for them, be it getting enough sleep, eating more healthily or taking up a new form of exercise. In truth, it’s probably a more holistic approach that generally works best, and one of the ways that helps me is to simply pick up my car keys and go for a drive.
Now, I’m one of the biggest critics of our road network, but I do still have a favourite route (at least for the time being) that takes me away from my local town and onto quieter, winding B-roads. I think the saying is: “It’s not the destination, it’s how you get there that counts”, and heading out for half an hour on a little restorative reset is often just the ticket.
Cars are expensive things, but they can still be so much more than just a way to get from A to B. Your car is your personal space and, unlike with public transport, you control the temperature, the music and the conversation (or lack thereof), while there’s time to think without the usual distractions and even enjoy what’s left of the open road.
And, it doesn’t really matter what car you drive. Yes, luxury cars such as the BMW 7 Series or Mercedes S-Class are built with ultimate comfort and refinement in mind, but I think that’s missing the point. The act of driving literally takes you to new places, offering a change of perspective that can be mentally refreshing and inspiring.
The digital age constantly pulls for our attention, even behind the wheel. While cutting-edge tech can be impressive, consider how it impacts your state of mind. Does a huge touchscreen distract more than it helps? Do endless alerts fray your nerves? The true innovation might be in technology that subtly supports, rather than overwhelms your journey to calm.
So don’t be unduly swayed by the constant focus on brand prestige, power, or a tech-filled interior. Instead, try to connect with your next car purchase on a different level: take time to experience a test drive, notice if the cabin is particularly noisy or quiet, how comfortable the seats are, the intuitiveness of the controls – it all helps create that personal sanctuary you deserve out on the road.
