Buying the right car can work wonders for your mental health

Mental health has (quite rightly) become an important topic of conversation over recent times. People

are being encouraged to talk to each other more openly and find positive outlets that help promote a calmer, more relaxed state of mind and improved well-being.

Everyone will have a different perspective on exactly what works for them, be it getting enough sleep, eating more healthily or taking up a new form of exercise. In truth, it’s probably a more holistic approach that generally works best, and one of the ways that helps me is to simply pick up my car keys and go for a drive.

Now, I’m one of the biggest critics of our road network, but I do still have a favourite route (at least for the time being) that takes me away from my local town and onto quieter, winding B-roads. I think the saying is: “It’s not the destination, it’s how you get there that counts”, and heading out for half an hour on a little restorative reset is often just the ticket.

Cars are expensive things, but they can still be so much more than just a way to get from A to B. Your car is your personal space and, unlike with public transport, you control the temperature, the music and the conversation (or lack thereof), while there’s time to think without the usual distractions and even enjoy what’s left of the open road.