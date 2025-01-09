Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

The quick car finance option is rarely the best one

Senior content editor Shane Wilkinson explains why it always pays to shop around when it comes to financing your next car

By:Shane Wilkinson
9 Jan 2025
Opinion - quick car finance

Take a test drive in a new or used car and it probably won’t be long before the salesperson sitting next to you utters the f word. Yes, finance. Unless you’re fortunate enough to be in a position where you can pay with cash, this will be a very important factor when it comes to sealing the deal on your potential purchase.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Accepting the finance terms offered to you by the dealer selling the car may look like a quick and convenient option, but taking this easy route could cost a lot of money – possibly thousands of pounds. 

As with any type of loan, the general rule of thumb with car finance is that it always pays to shop around. While the finance deal offered by a car dealership may be a decent choice when it comes to overall value, it’s important to remember that the salesperson is almost certainly in line for a bit of commission. This is perfectly above board, but it does mean they’ll be eager to persuade you into accepting their deal, even if it’s not the best one for you when compared with the competition. So if you have your heart set on buying a car, take some time and do your research into all of the deals that are available to you before you visit a showroom.

Your credit score will play a deciding role before you sign on the dotted line, but there’s still a chance that you could negotiate to knock down the applicable interest rate or monthly payments. It’s undoubtedly tempting to shake hands and drive home immediately after you’ve test driven your prospective new car, but a bit of extra time and effort can potentially save you a small fortune. 

There are plenty of finance providers and brokers out there, along with several online tools that will allow you to compare deals with ease. As well as the usual Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Hire Purchase (HP) avenues, a personal bank loan could also be an option. If you’re not too fussed about actually owning the car, you could even look at leasing through a Personal Contract Hire (PCH) plan. Each type of finance has its unique pros and cons.

Once you’ve chosen your preferred method, there’s usually a plethora of deals available, so think carefully before shaking the car dealer’s hand.

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car
Osram Night Breaker 220

Hot new car products: the latest and greatest kit for your car

The latest additions to the world of automotive products from floor mats to dash cams...
Product reviews
9 Jan 2025
New Peugeot 208 GTi aiming to be the next legendary French hot hatch
Peugeot 208 GTi render (watermarked) - front

New Peugeot 208 GTi aiming to be the next legendary French hot hatch

Stellantis’s UK boss Eurig Druce says Peugeot may go back to hot-hatch roots with sporty 208
News
9 Jan 2025
Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that
Opinion - PHEVs

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that

Alex Ingram explains why he believes that PHEVs aren't all they're cracked up to be
Opinion
7 Jan 2025
Forget emissions, tax cars on weight for a fairer, progressive system in 2025 that’s better for everyone
Opinion - weight

Forget emissions, tax cars on weight for a fairer, progressive system in 2025 that’s better for everyone

Does the UK's VED road taxing system need a revamp? Alastair Crooks shares his thoughts on the subject...
Opinion
6 Jan 2025

Most Popular

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that
Opinion - PHEVs

Plug-in hybrid cars are essentially pointless and in 2025 it’s high time we all accepted that

Alex Ingram explains why he believes that PHEVs aren't all they're cracked up to be
Opinion
7 Jan 2025
Volkswagen was the UK’s most popular car brand in 2024, while MG outsold Vauxhall
Volkswagen factory building

Volkswagen was the UK’s most popular car brand in 2024, while MG outsold Vauxhall

New data also reveals that Jeep’s sales figures almost tripled in 2024, however sister brand DS sold less than half as many cars as it did the previou…
News
6 Jan 2025
New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition review: a rocket ship in disguise
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition - front

New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition review: a rocket ship in disguise

It may look like a regular Skoda Superb, but the Sleeper Edition is hiding a 477bhp engine under its bonnet
Road tests
8 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content