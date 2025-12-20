Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Dreaming of a new car this Christmas? Why the holidays are the perfect time to treat yourself

Deputy editor Richard Ingram believes that the Christmas lull is the perfect time to get a new car

By:Richard Ingram
20 Dec 2025
Buy a car this Christmas

As always, Christmas is a time to pause and reflect on the year that’s been; a time to catch up with loved ones; a time for giving. But, if circumstances allow, it should also be an opportunity to treat yourself to that little something you’ve wanted for quite some time. Yes, it’s the time to get a new car. 

During the festive dry patch that lies between Christmas and New Year, many of us will be guilty of spending far too much time on our phones, or watching yet another episode of trashy TV – all while gorging on calorific leftovers and half-open bottles of booze. If we’re lucky, we’ll get out for some fresh air, in between the inevitable but intermittent downpours and gale-force winds.

With that in mind, why not make this Christmas a little different, by turning to Auto Express’s Buy a Car service and searching for your soulmate? 

Whether it’s something sleek, sporty, fast and furious, or even something rough and rugged for off-grid weekends away, now’s the time to splash the cash on your dream car. I speak from personal experience – as you may have read about – and I’ve (almost) no regrets about taking the plunge.

But it doesn’t have to be a 50-year-old BMW with rotten sills, rusty panels and fraying interior trim. Maybe your failing family car has seen better days? Now could be the time to upgrade your humble hatchback to a sturdy SUV, practical people carrier or even a cavernous do-it-all estate; if you’re looking at lease deals or PCPs, signing on the dotted line before year-end could be the most sensible financial decision you’ve ever made.

Manufacturers will be desperate to register as many new cars as possible before the clock strikes midnight on 31 December – especially if it’s a petrol, diesel or even hybrid model that you’ve got your eye on. EVs might be a harder sell; dealers will want to save those registrations so that they count towards their 33 per cent 2026 ZEV (Zero-Emission Vehicle) mandate – a figure that rises dramatically to 80 per cent by 2030.

So, put down the mince pie and mulled wine, reach for that shiny new tablet on the coffee table and log on to the Auto Express website now. Excuse the blatant plug, but with more than 40,000 used cars to browse, and almost the same amount of new models in stock, there’s a good chance we’ve got your next forever car ready and raring to go.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We'll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

