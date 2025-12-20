Dreaming of a new car this Christmas? Why the holidays are the perfect time to treat yourself

As always, Christmas is a time to pause and reflect on the year that’s been; a time to catch up with loved ones; a time for giving. But, if circumstances allow, it should also be an opportunity to treat yourself to that little something you’ve wanted for quite some time. Yes, it’s the time to get a new car.

During the festive dry patch that lies between Christmas and New Year, many of us will be guilty of spending far too much time on our phones, or watching yet another episode of trashy TV – all while gorging on calorific leftovers and half-open bottles of booze. If we’re lucky, we’ll get out for some fresh air, in between the inevitable but intermittent downpours and gale-force winds.

With that in mind, why not make this Christmas a little different, by turning to Auto Express’s Buy a Car service and searching for your soulmate?

Whether it’s something sleek, sporty, fast and furious, or even something rough and rugged for off-grid weekends away, now’s the time to splash the cash on your dream car. I speak from personal experience – as you may have read about – and I’ve (almost) no regrets about taking the plunge.