News

New BYD Atto 2 DM-i: the car with no rivals!

Plug-in hybrid version of BYD’s baby SUV is due early next year, and will have small-PHEV segment all to itself

By:Richard Ingram
22 Oct 2025
New BYD Atto 2 DM-i plug-in hybrid - front static

The small car segment has so far shunned plug-in hybrid powertrains, with affordable downsized petrol engines maintaining favour and EVs gaining in popularity. That makes the new BYD Atto 2 DM-i – a Ford Puma-sized plug-in hybrid SUV – a car without rivals; something its maker hopes will prove a unique selling point in the quest for total market domination. 

Visually inseparable from its electric stablemate, the Atto 2 PHEV apparently gets a slightly larger grille and new, decorative elements for the lower bumper. It also loses the side vents in the front wings, and gets redesigned badges at the back. The new Midnight Blue colour seen here is exclusive to the plug-in hybrid.

There’s very little information about what will power the Atto 2 DM-i, but the ‘Super Hybrid’ system is said to be capable of up to 90km (56 miles) on electric power alone, with a total combined (petrol and electric) range of “more than” 1,000km – or 621 miles. 

BYD says the “intelligent” powertrain – DM-i stands for Dual Mode Intelligent – “maximises efficiency on longer journeys” and can cycle between its various drive modes automatically, as and when required.

Two versions of the Atto 2 DM-i will be offered with “different battery sizes, EV and overall range, power outputs and performance” – suggesting the stated numbers most likely apply to the top-spec model. We expect a less powerful version with a smaller battery and shorter range to headline the line-up, with a temptingly low list price.

Given the existing Atto 2 EV starts from £30,850 and the larger Seal U DM-i costs just over £33,000, the hybrid Atto 2 should come in comfortably shy of £30k. While it has no direct rivals, BYD will be looking to steal sales from the popular Puma, as well as hybrid alternatives such as the Toyota Yaris Cross.

We’ll be driving the Atto 2 DM-i in November, with sales set to start early in 2026 and first deliveries by the start of spring.

If you like the idea of a small hybrid SUV but can’t wait for the Atto 2, why not check out the tempting lease deals available on the Toyota Yaris Cross? We’ve got a wide range of cars available, some for less than £250 per month…

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

