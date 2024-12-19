The BYD Atto 2 is now available to order in the UK, with prices for the tech-filled compact electric SUV starting from £30,850. That puts it right in between the Smart #1 and Volvo EX30, plus undercuts the Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric by several thousand pounds.

There are two versions of the BYD Atto 2 to choose from. The entry-level Boost model is powered by a 51.1kWh battery and a 174bhp front-mounted electric motor, which can deliver up to 214 miles of range, or 302 miles if you’re just driving in town.

The Comfort version, which costs from £34,950, swaps in a larger 64.8kWh battery and a slightly more powerful 201bhp e-motor for up to 261 miles of range. The maximum charging speed also increases from 82kW to 155kW, which cuts the time needed for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up down from 38 to just 25 minutes. 0-62mph takes 7.9 seconds in both models.

We’ve been told that a plug-in hybrid version of the BYD Atto 2 is coming next year, for those who don’t want to go electric. If you want a hybrid SUV right now, the Dacia Duster is our pick of the bunch as it’s available through our Buy A Car service from under £25,000 and there’s more than 100 brand-new models in-stock at dealerships around the UK.

BYD Atto 2 standard equipment

Every Atto 2 features the following: