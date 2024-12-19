Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Advertisement
New BYD Atto 2 electric SUV on sale now: Kia EV3 challenger starts from £30k

BYD’s first compact SUV is available with two battery sizes and offers up to 261 miles of range

By:Ellis Hyde
20 Aug 2025
New BYD Atto 2 in Hiking Green - front tracking

The BYD Atto 2 is now available to order in the UK, with prices for the tech-filled compact electric SUV starting from £30,850. That puts it right in between the Smart #1 and Volvo EX30, plus undercuts the Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric by several thousand pounds.

There are two versions of the BYD Atto 2 to choose from. The entry-level Boost model is powered by a 51.1kWh battery and a 174bhp front-mounted electric motor, which can deliver up to 214 miles of range, or 302 miles if you’re just driving in town. 

  • BYD Atto 2 - front
    BYD Atto 2 review

The Comfort version, which costs from £34,950, swaps in a larger 64.8kWh battery and a slightly more powerful 201bhp e-motor for up to 261 miles of range. The maximum charging speed also increases from 82kW to 155kW, which cuts the time needed for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up down from 38 to just 25 minutes. 0-62mph takes 7.9 seconds in both models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’ve been told that a plug-in hybrid version of the BYD Atto 2 is coming next year, for those who don’t want to go electric. If you want a hybrid SUV right now, the Dacia Duster is our pick of the bunch as it’s available through our Buy A Car service from under £25,000 and there’s more than 100 brand-new models in-stock at dealerships around the UK.

BYD Atto 2 standard equipment

Every Atto 2 features the following: 

  • 17-inch alloy wheels 
  • A 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen
  • 8.8-inch digital instrument panel
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Wireless phone charging pad 
  • Panoramic glass roof
  • Heated front seats
  • Heated steering wheel

There’s also an efficiency-boosting heat pump and more than a dozen driver assistance systems, such as blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control.

In terms of equipment, upgrading to the Comfort model only adds rear privacy glass, ambient interior lighting and a rear armrest with cup-holders. 

There are four colours with both versions: Time Grey, which is standard, while Hiking Green, Skiing White and Obsidian Black all cost £750. Buyers also opt for either a black or beige interior colour scheme.

BYD may have only arrived in the UK two years ago but the Atto 2 is the Chinese carmaker’s seventh model to go on sale here and another six will join its line-up by the end of next year. Still to come in 2025 is the BYD Seal 05 saloon, and the more premium BYD Seal 06 estate car and saloon, which will both feature plug-in hybrid power.

If you’re looking for excellent deals on any BYD, then check out the Auto Express Buy A Car service where you’ll see offers on the brand’s full line-up.

