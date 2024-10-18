Car Deal of the Day: Take the plunge with the BYD Dolphin for just £218 a month

Well specced Comfort model

60kWh battery; 265-mile range

Only £217.83 a month

BYD has made a big splash since arriving in the UK two years ago, championing value and securing a sizeable slice of the EV pie. It's hardly surprising, though, when there are tempting deals for its most affordable offering.

Its Volkswagen ID.3-rivalling Dolphin electric hatchback can currently be snapped up for just under £218 a month with this deal from Carwow Leasey. It requires a £2,908.96 initial payment, and is for two years with a 5,000-miles-a-year cap. This can be nudged up to 8,000 a year for an extra £16.31 a month.

With this deal you'll be getting the mid-range spec with the largest battery – that's a real boon. BYD claims the 60kWh battery pack should return 265 miles of range, and in our testing we've found that figure to be accurate, with one test returning a 240-mile maximum. A 30-80-per-cent top-up, meanwhile, will take less than half an hour, thanks to an 88kW maximum charging speed.

The Dolphin may seem pretty conventional, but it's a smart looking thing and gets a LED lightbar at the front and distinctive lights at the rear. It's an easy and comfortable car to drive, too, with light steering and supple suspension. That's not to say it's slow – 0-62mph takes seven seconds thanks to a 201bhp motor.

While the exterior is unassuming, the interior ramps up the quirkiness. The dashboard has an interesting design, while there's plenty of room for passengers to stretch out. A 345-litre boot is large enough for the weekly shop, and the underfloor storage is a neat place to keep the charging cable.

This deal gets you a Dolphin in Comfort trim. This pick-of-the-range spec comes with a 12.8-inch touchscreen (which rotates) with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav and a five-inch digital driver’s display, along with heated front seats, a 360-degree camera system. BYD also throws in a whole host suite of driver-assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

