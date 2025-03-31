Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month

Lots of standard kit

Long 354-mile range

£304.21 a month

You might be thinking twice about that Tesla Model 3 you were going to buy for various reasons, and one of those could be this Deal of the Day. Why? Well, it's for a car that's just as good as the Tesla, if not better, but for a low price.

The car in question is the BYD Seal. It’s comfortably the Chinese brand's most impressive offering since arriving in Britain last year, a compact electric saloon that easily mixes it with the likes of the Polestar 2, Volkswagen ID.7 and Elon's Model 3.

This deal from VIPGateway, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, allows you to have one on your driveway, signed, sealed and delivered for a bargain £304.21 a month. There's an initial payment to sort first, of course, and here it's £3,949.54. The agreement is for three years and there's a 5,000-mile-a-year cap.

That's not a lot for a car with a Tesla-beating electric range. Thanks to a chunky 82.5kWh (usable) battery pack, this entry-level rear-wheel-drive Seal can travel up to 354 miles before a chargepoint is needed – compared like-for-like with a Model 3, the Seal has a near 50-mile advantage.

This entry-level car is the pick of the range, too. While the top-spec Excellence has 530bhp and all-wheel drive, most buyers won't need such extravagance.

The Design model's 308bhp and longer range will impress most buyers, and it has a whole heap of luxuries thrown in. Things like 19-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a surround-view camera system, a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, and an electric tailgate all come as standard. There's even a full-length glass roof fitted, too.

On top of the high levels of equipment, the Seal's interior feels well made and spacious. Meanwhile, even with 'just' 308bhp, performance is very impressive, with 0-62mph taking just 5.9 seconds, and the Seal is a comfortable and relaxing car to drive.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Seal leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Seal hub page…

See our BYD Seal deals

Check out the BYD Seal Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…