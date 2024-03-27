Car Deal of the Day: classy Audi A4 Avant estate plus 8,000 miles per year for less than £300 a month

Refined estate car with 495-litre boot

S Line trim adds sporty look

£297 per month with £3,000 initial payment

The Audi A4 Avant is a refined and classy estate car that boasts a very generous 495-litre boot, and can be yours for less than £300 per month with our latest Day of the Day selection.

Central Vehicle Leasing is currently offering a two-year Personal Contract Hire (PCH) agreement for the A4 Avant in S Line trim, with an annual mileage limit of 8,000 miles per year, for £297 a month following an initial payment of £3,000.

Thanks to S Line trim, this A4 Avant gets a sporty look courtesy of aggressive front and rear bumpers, honeycomb grille, 19-inch alloy wheels and sport suspension that lowers the ride height by 23mm. Inside, you’ll find sports seats, stainless steel pedals and a three-spoke steering wheel wrapped in perforated leather, plus contrast stitching and lots of ‘S’ logos.

Standard kit includes LED headlights, a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display, 10.1-inch central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a power opening tailgate, rear-view camera, keyless go and safety systems like driver attention and drowsiness assist.

This particular A4 Avant comes with the 40 TFSI engine; a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid four-cylinder petrol that produces 201bhp, and is paired with a seven-speed S Tronic automatic gearbox. This combo lets the compact estate sprint to 62mph in 7.3 seconds, or return up to 40.4mpg if you take it easy.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Audi A4 Avant Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...