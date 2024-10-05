Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: all-electric VW ID.3 is great value at £192 per month

This fabulous VW ID.3 hatchback deal at less than £200 a month is our Deal of the Day for 5th October

By:Paul Adam
5 Oct 2024
Volkswagen ID.3 - front tracking
  • Decent range
  • Generous standard equipment 
  • £2,602 down, then £192 per month

It’s fair to say that the Volkswagen ID.3 has improved with age, benefiting most recently from a facelift in 2023. Upgrades to interior quality and, perhaps most importantly, to software and the car’s infotainment system were welcome. They leave the ID.3 not perhaps a class leader, but a very accomplished all-electric family hatchback.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What’s also improved with the ID.3 is its price; back in January we highlighted a similar model to the one brought to you today for £264 per month, whereas you can now secure this Pro Match model for just £192 a month. Available via Select Car Leasing, through our sister site Carwow, the two-year deal requires a £2,601.84 initial payment, and comes with a 5,000-mile annual limit.

This particular ID.3 model is equipped with a 59kWh battery, and VW claims that you should see up to 268 miles of range from a full charge. Performance is decent too, with the ID.3’s 201bhp total output helping to take the five-door hatch from 0-62mph in 7.6 seconds. During our own testing of a similar-spec model we found that you could reasonably expect to cover 4ml/kWh in normal driving conditions; a solid efficiency rate and one that should help to keep running costs down.

But the real talking point with this model has to be its extensive list of standard equipment, with exterior features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights and rear privacy glass bringing a stylish look. Inside, the cabin offers luxurious touches such as dual-zone climate control, heated seats and ten-colour ambient lighting, along with more practical additions including adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Plus, there’s that improved 12.9-inch infotainment display with integrated navigation - it’s an impressive package.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda 3 is a suave family hatch for only £223 a month
Mazda 3 front corner tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Mazda 3 is a suave family hatch for only £223 a month

The Mazda 3 combines great looks with fun dynamics, making it our Deal of the Day for Friday 4 October
News
4 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: grab the Vauxhall Grandland family SUV for only £169 per month while stocks last
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: grab the Vauxhall Grandland family SUV for only £169 per month while stocks last

Our Deal of the Day for 3 October lets you get a fully loaded family SUV for well under £200 per month
News
3 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale for £250 per month
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: stylish Alfa Romeo Tonale for £250 per month

Alfa Romeo’s fashionable and practical compact SUV is our Deal of the Day for 2 October
News
2 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new facelifted, top-spec Ford Puma for £239 per month
Ford Puma - front corner tracking

Car Deal of the Day: new facelifted, top-spec Ford Puma for £239 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 1 October is a top-spec version of Ford’s recently refreshed, smash hit small SUV
News
1 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: grab the Vauxhall Grandland family SUV for only £169 per month while stocks last
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: grab the Vauxhall Grandland family SUV for only £169 per month while stocks last

Our Deal of the Day for 3 October lets you get a fully loaded family SUV for well under £200 per month
News
3 Oct 2024
New entry-level Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD boasts 373-mile range
Tesla Model Y update 2024 - front

New entry-level Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD boasts 373-mile range

Tesla’s best-selling Model Y electric SUV now costs from £46,990 – exactly £2,000 more than before
News
4 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new facelifted, top-spec Ford Puma for £239 per month
Ford Puma - front corner tracking

Car Deal of the Day: new facelifted, top-spec Ford Puma for £239 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 1 October is a top-spec version of Ford’s recently refreshed, smash hit small SUV
News
1 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content