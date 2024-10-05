Car Deal of the Day: all-electric VW ID.3 is great value at £192 per month

Decent range

Generous standard equipment

£2,602 down, then £192 per month

It’s fair to say that the Volkswagen ID.3 has improved with age, benefiting most recently from a facelift in 2023. Upgrades to interior quality and, perhaps most importantly, to software and the car’s infotainment system were welcome. They leave the ID.3 not perhaps a class leader, but a very accomplished all-electric family hatchback.

Advertisement - Article continues below

What’s also improved with the ID.3 is its price; back in January we highlighted a similar model to the one brought to you today for £264 per month, whereas you can now secure this Pro Match model for just £192 a month. Available via Select Car Leasing, through our sister site Carwow, the two-year deal requires a £2,601.84 initial payment, and comes with a 5,000-mile annual limit.

This particular ID.3 model is equipped with a 59kWh battery, and VW claims that you should see up to 268 miles of range from a full charge. Performance is decent too, with the ID.3’s 201bhp total output helping to take the five-door hatch from 0-62mph in 7.6 seconds. During our own testing of a similar-spec model we found that you could reasonably expect to cover 4ml/kWh in normal driving conditions; a solid efficiency rate and one that should help to keep running costs down.

But the real talking point with this model has to be its extensive list of standard equipment, with exterior features such as 18-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights and rear privacy glass bringing a stylish look. Inside, the cabin offers luxurious touches such as dual-zone climate control, heated seats and ten-colour ambient lighting, along with more practical additions including adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera. Plus, there’s that improved 12.9-inch infotainment display with integrated navigation - it’s an impressive package.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.3 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..