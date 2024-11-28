Car Deal of the Day: Upmarket Audi A3 Sportback for £275 a month with this Black Friday offer

Smart design

Well made interior

£275.38 per month

The Audi A3 is arguably the original premium hatchback, and over the years has prompted a number of other posh brands to launch their own hatches to compete. But its upmarket positioning doesn't mean it’s unaffordable – in fact, with this Black Friday deal, you can get your hands on one for an amazingly low price.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Available from Motorlet Audi Leasing through the Auto Express Find a Car deals service, this offer gets you behind the wheel of an A3 Sportback 30 TFSI S line for just £275.38 a month. There’s an initial payment of £3,579.31 required, and the deal is for two years; mileage is capped at 5,000 miles per annum, but you can bump this up to 8,000 a year for just under £6.50 a month. That’s a whole heap of kerb appeal, for not much cash.

S line trim means a sporty bodykit, plus a whole host of desirable features including front and rear LED lights with dynamic rear indicators, twin chrome tailpipes, privacy glass, front sports seats, heated front seats, LED ambient lighting and a smattering of S line badges on the inside and outside. That’s on top of a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display (Audi’s Virtual Cockpit), a 10.1-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, park assist and cruise control.