Car Deal of the Day: Upmarket Audi A3 Sportback for £275 a month with this Black Friday offer

Posh and plush, the Audi A3 has long been a popular choice for Brits. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 November

By:James Batchelor
28 Nov 2024
Audi A3 - front tracking
  • Smart design
  • Well made interior
  • £275.38 per month

The Audi A3 is arguably the original premium hatchback, and over the years has prompted a number of other posh brands to launch their own hatches to compete. But its upmarket positioning doesn't mean it’s unaffordable – in fact, with this Black Friday deal, you can get your hands on one for an amazingly low price.

Available from Motorlet Audi Leasing through the Auto Express Find a Car deals service, this offer gets you behind the wheel of an A3 Sportback 30 TFSI S line for just £275.38 a month. There’s an initial payment of £3,579.31 required, and the deal is for two years; mileage is capped at 5,000 miles per annum, but you can bump this up to 8,000 a year for just under £6.50 a month. That’s a whole heap of kerb appeal, for not much cash. 

S line trim means a sporty bodykit, plus a whole host of desirable features including front and rear LED lights with dynamic rear indicators, twin chrome tailpipes, privacy glass, front sports seats, heated front seats, LED ambient lighting and a smattering of S line badges on the inside and outside. That’s on top of a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display (Audi’s Virtual Cockpit), a 10.1-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, park assist and cruise control.

The 30 TFSI part of the name is Audi-speak for a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. It’s a fine motor – quiet and smooth, and with 116bhp, it’s perky enough. It should prove cheap to run, too, with 48mpg claimed. This deal also gets you the smooth-shifting six-speed manual gearbox, which is a joy to use. 

The A3 feels high-tech and ultra-modern inside, with its twin screens. Unsurprisingly, there’s a really plush feel, with plenty of quality plastics and trim in evidence. It’s sufficiently spacious, too, with room for a couple of six-footers in the back, and the boot is reasonable for the class. Plus it’s quiet and easy to drive, offering engaging handling.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A3 Sportback leasing deals from leading providers on our Audi A3 Sportback deals hub page… 

Check out the Audi A3 Sportback Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

James Batchelor
