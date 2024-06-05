Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Caterham opens high-tech new Kent factory in big boost for lightweight British sports cars

A big investment from Caterham’s owners will allow annual production to increase by 50 per cent

by: Ellis Hyde
5 Jun 2024
Multiple Caterhams parked in factory

Catherham has opened its brand new factory and global headquarters in Dartford, Kent. The new 54,000 sq ft facility will allow annual production of the timeless, lightweight Caterham Seven sports car to increase by 50 per cent, to 750 examples per year. 

It took the British brand nine months to outfit the new building for its needs, but the facility now features paint booths, an engine workshop and parts warehouse. There are also 33 individual bays where each of Caterham’s car builders will be responsible for the completion of a Caterham Seven. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Caterham says the additional floor space and layout will allow it to operate more efficiently and streamline processes. Even better, because the new factory is not far away from the company’s previous digs, Caterham has retained its skilled workforce, including those who will continue to assemble each of the cars by hand.

Caterham production line

Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham, said “moving into our new global headquarters is a significant moment in our brand’s history and will be transformational for the business and the future of the Seven.

“Not only will we be able to increase our production capacity by 50%, but for the first time in our 50-year history the production, engineering, motorsport, and commercial teams will all be housed under one roof.”

Caterham plans to offer a range of customer experiences at its new headquarters, including vehicle handovers to new owners, and is already allowing passionate fans to book a factory tour.

Caterham Sevens won’t be the only thing built at the new factory, as a road-going version of the Caterham Project V all-electric sports car revealed last year could be going into production as early as the end of 2025.

Don't miss our next car video, subscribe to our YouTube channel today...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Caterham Project V: all-electric concept heads to Japan
Caterham Project V - rear
News

New Caterham Project V: all-electric concept heads to Japan

Caterham’s bold new future will see an electric coupe join its ranks
9 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Kia comes out with the Shadows: new Kia Sportage, Picanto and Stonic special editions on sale
Kia Shadow models
News

Kia comes out with the Shadows: new Kia Sportage, Picanto and Stonic special editions on sale

The new ‘Shadow’ specification offers unique interior colours and premium paint. First examples are due to arrive later this year
3 Jun 2024
New Ford Kuga facelift 2024 review: sensible SUV gets a bold new face
Ford Kuga - front action
Road tests

New Ford Kuga facelift 2024 review: sensible SUV gets a bold new face

The revamped Ford Kuga is still an appealing choice for families, but it’s not quite a class-leader
31 May 2024
BYD Dolphin vs Fiat 600e: which brand makes the best budget EV?
BYD Dolphin and Fiat 600e - front cornering
Car group tests

BYD Dolphin vs Fiat 600e: which brand makes the best budget EV?

Fiat arrives in the electric SUV class with the 600e – we test it against the BYD Dolphin
1 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content