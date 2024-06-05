Caterham opens high-tech new Kent factory in big boost for lightweight British sports cars

Catherham has opened its brand new factory and global headquarters in Dartford, Kent. The new 54,000 sq ft facility will allow annual production of the timeless, lightweight Caterham Seven sports car to increase by 50 per cent, to 750 examples per year.

It took the British brand nine months to outfit the new building for its needs, but the facility now features paint booths, an engine workshop and parts warehouse. There are also 33 individual bays where each of Caterham’s car builders will be responsible for the completion of a Caterham Seven.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Caterham says the additional floor space and layout will allow it to operate more efficiently and streamline processes. Even better, because the new factory is not far away from the company’s previous digs, Caterham has retained its skilled workforce, including those who will continue to assemble each of the cars by hand.

Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham, said “moving into our new global headquarters is a significant moment in our brand’s history and will be transformational for the business and the future of the Seven.

“Not only will we be able to increase our production capacity by 50%, but for the first time in our 50-year history the production, engineering, motorsport, and commercial teams will all be housed under one roof.”

Caterham plans to offer a range of customer experiences at its new headquarters, including vehicle handovers to new owners, and is already allowing passionate fans to book a factory tour.

Caterham Sevens won’t be the only thing built at the new factory, as a road-going version of the Caterham Project V all-electric sports car revealed last year could be going into production as early as the end of 2025.

Don't miss our next car video, subscribe to our YouTube channel today...