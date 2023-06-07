New Caterham Project V: all-electric sports car to get Yamaha power

Caterham is going electric and it’s recruited Yahama to help in the powertrain department. The Caterham Project V concept car has already given us a clear pointer towards the form that the future Caterham electric sports car will take and now the British sports car brand famous for the iconic Caterham Seven has announced a partnership with Yamaha that will assist in giving the model the performance it will need.

The production version of the Project V will use Yamaha’s lightweight e-axle technology and a prototype is already in development with Tokyo R&D, a specialist engineering house, with a target for completion of mid-2025.

What do we know about the Caterham Project V?

There have been periods in the past when Caterham has dabbled with the idea of models other than its iconic Seven, such as the 21 of the nineties, and the stillborn mid-engined C120 sports car that was to share its make-up with the Alpine A110. Now the small British maker is entering the electric era with its focus on a compact 2+1-seat coupe, called Caterham Project V.

This new all-electric machine was created by British designer Anthony Jannarelly, and with Yamaha now on board to supply the powertrain it is slated to go into production as early as the end of 2025, according to Caterham. The firm is serious about the car as a road-going machine, although that Project V name is likely to be just a working title.

The Project V concept car is powered by a 55kWh battery, but the production version using Yamaha e-axle tech will have two battery packs, one in front of the rear axle and a second under the front footwells. The powertrain will be installed in a lightweight chassis made from carbon fibre, glass fibre and aluminium composite, featuring double wishbone suspension with fully adjustable geometry all-round. Caterham is aiming for a kerb weight of just 1,190kg.