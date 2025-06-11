Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Caterham Seven 310 Encore is an ode to one very special engine

Only 25 examples of the Seven 310 Encore will be made, each powered by the now-retired 1.6-litre Ford Sigma engine

By:Ellis Hyde
11 Jun 2025
Caterham Seven 310 Encore - front 3/4 static6

This is the new, special edition Caterham Seven 310 Encore and it’s been created to celebrate the life and times of the Ford Sigma engine, which powered the lightweight track toy for more than a decade.

Caterham has actually been using 1.6-litre four-cylinder Ford engines since 1973, with the Ford Sigma motor being added to mid-range versions of the Seven in 2007, as a replacement for the old Rover K-series that had been discontinued.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The British marque stopped using the Ford Sigma engine for its road cars a few years ago, and has recently replaced it with a new 1.3-litre engine from Horse Technologies – Renault and Geely’s joint venture – for the Caterham Academy Championship race cars. 

Caterham Seven 310 Encore - rear 3/4 static

But Caterham has made sure to give it's long-serving engine a proper sendoff, with the 310 Encore featuring the most powerful form of the 1.6-litre motor. The naturally aspirated four-pot delivers 152bhp at 7,000rpm, which isn’t a ludicrous amount, but it can fling a car weighing only 540kg from 0 to 62mph in 4.9 seconds. Meanwhile the power-to-weight ratio stands at 281bhp per tonne. 

Of course, the 310 Encore features a five-speed manual gearbox, but also some modifications borrowed from the Sigma-powered 310R Championship racer. Specifically, a lightened flywheel, 254mm vented front brake discs with quad piston calipers and a race brake master cylinder, plus a ‘sports suspension pack’ that includes a widened front track, adjustable spring platforms and an adjustable rear anti-roll bar.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Track-focused TOYO R888R tyres are wrapped around a set of 13-inch alloy wheels which have received a bespoke gun metal finish, as does the chassis. Other exterior tweaks include an aero nose cone from the power-mad Caterham Seven 620, a ‘Cup’ mesh grille, carbon fibre front wings, and black finish for the headlights, exhaust heat shield cover and windscreen surround.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, the 310 Encore features black leather seats with dark grey stitching and a unique Encore logo, a carbon fibre dashboard with bespoke Encore edition dials, a shift light, a four-point harness and a removable MOMO steering wheel. 

Caterham Seven 310 Encore - front static

The finishing touch is a numbered plaque, because only 25 examples of the Caterham Seven 310 Encore are going to be made, each costing from £39,995. Customers have a choice of six colour schemes for the body paint and stripes, each named after famous pop songs. There’s Blue Monday, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Green Light, Orange Crush, Back in Black and White Noise.

Caterham’s CEO Bob Laishley said when announcing the 310 Encore: “For over 50 years the Caterham Seven has been powered to success by various versions of Ford’s four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. From the simplicity of the original 1.6-litre Crossflow through to the sophisticated Sigma, these units have offered an unrivalled blend of exhilarating performance and affordable running costs. The Sigma also has incredible motorsport pedigree, having been at the heart of numerous Caterham race series for nearly two decades.”

Adding, “Perfectly designed for road and track, it distils all the successes of the last half century into a unique vehicle that truly acts as a fitting celebration of the Ford Sigma’s indelible mark on Caterham history.”

Buy a car with Auto Express. Our nationwide dealer network has some fantastic cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best track day cars 2025
Best track day cars - header image

Best track day cars 2025

Whether you're looking to shave tenths off your lap time or simply want to have fun, these are the UK's best track day cars
Best cars & vans
7 Jan 2025
New Caterham Seven CSR Twenty review: easy to live with, by Caterham standards
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty - front

New Caterham Seven CSR Twenty review: easy to live with, by Caterham standards

The new Caterham Seven CSR Twenty is easy to live with, but is still a thrill from behind the wheel
Road tests
12 Dec 2024
Best used sports cars to buy now
Best used sports cars - header image

Best used sports cars to buy now

These are the top used sports cars for those looking for some fun but usable second-hand wheels
Best cars & vans
20 Nov 2024
Special new Caterham Seven CSR Twenty designed to be light and lavish
Caterham Seven CSR Twenty - front

Special new Caterham Seven CSR Twenty designed to be light and lavish

Just 20 examples will be made for the UK, all built in Caterham’s brand new factory in Kent
News
12 Nov 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI
VW Golf R Estate - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A Volkswagen Golf R Estate for less than a GTI

The Golf R Estate is one of the best performance estates around – and right now it’s criminally cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for 9 June.
News
9 Jun 2025
Should Citroen make a new 2CV? Some say oui, others say non
Opinion - should they do a new 2CV

Should Citroen make a new 2CV? Some say oui, others say non

A new Citroen 2CV could be inbound, but would this be a French fancy or a financial flop?
Opinion
8 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: A fully-loaded Jeep Avenger for under £200 per month
Jeep Avenger Altitude+ - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A fully-loaded Jeep Avenger for under £200 per month

The petrol-powered version of Jeep’s charming baby SUV is our Deal of the Day for 8 June
News
8 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content