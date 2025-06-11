New Caterham Seven 310 Encore is an ode to one very special engine

This is the new, special edition Caterham Seven 310 Encore and it’s been created to celebrate the life and times of the Ford Sigma engine, which powered the lightweight track toy for more than a decade.

Caterham has actually been using 1.6-litre four-cylinder Ford engines since 1973, with the Ford Sigma motor being added to mid-range versions of the Seven in 2007, as a replacement for the old Rover K-series that had been discontinued.

The British marque stopped using the Ford Sigma engine for its road cars a few years ago, and has recently replaced it with a new 1.3-litre engine from Horse Technologies – Renault and Geely’s joint venture – for the Caterham Academy Championship race cars.

But Caterham has made sure to give it's long-serving engine a proper sendoff, with the 310 Encore featuring the most powerful form of the 1.6-litre motor. The naturally aspirated four-pot delivers 152bhp at 7,000rpm, which isn’t a ludicrous amount, but it can fling a car weighing only 540kg from 0 to 62mph in 4.9 seconds. Meanwhile the power-to-weight ratio stands at 281bhp per tonne.

Of course, the 310 Encore features a five-speed manual gearbox, but also some modifications borrowed from the Sigma-powered 310R Championship racer. Specifically, a lightened flywheel, 254mm vented front brake discs with quad piston calipers and a race brake master cylinder, plus a ‘sports suspension pack’ that includes a widened front track, adjustable spring platforms and an adjustable rear anti-roll bar.