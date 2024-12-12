New Caterham Seven CSR Twenty review: easy to live with, by Caterham standards

Verdict

The CSR chassis introduced a whole extra layer of sophistication to the Caterham Seven when it was released 20 years ago, and that sophistication has been added to inside this anniversary special. Calling any Seven comfortable and refined is a stretch, but it’s among the easiest of the breed to live with, while remaining more exhilarating for the senses than pretty much any other car money can buy. While its rarity will appeal to die-hard customers, the 80 grand price tag will seem steep to some, especially when so many other models in the range have so much scope for customisation anyway.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is the new Caterham Seven CSR Twenty - a model that celebrates 20 years since the launch of the sports car maker’s CSR chassis. Two decades seems like an awfully long time in automotive terms, but for a car that has existed with only incremental changes for the past 70 years, a significant overhaul in 2004 is actually quite a recent update, relatively speaking.

Back then, Caterham’s plan was to retain the original Seven magic but bring it bang up to date. Following two years of work, which introduced aerodynamic, chassis and ergonomic improvements, the end result was a car which introduced a lot more sophistication without diminishing the excitement in any way. Certainly cause for an anniversary celebration, then.