New Corvette concept reimagines iconic muscle car for Europe, but it won’t make production

The objective of the UK design studio is to provide ‘valuable insights into European customer and cultural trends’ and introduce ‘new talent and fresh perspectives into GM’s global network’ according to the American firm. The first ‘fresh perspective’ GM wanted was on the Corvette, which resulted in this incredibly sleek-looking, all-electric hypercar. “They’re not asking us to design a Chevrolet for Leamington Spa,” said Thomson, “they’re asking for our context as European designers and customers, what would be attractive to you. How we see something is very interesting to them.”

The studio uses a mix of new and old technology with virtual reality headsets able to 3D model a car digitally, to traditional clay models – both of which are a key part of the creative process. The clay models are sculpted by hand, but at the same time there are several large automated machines able to carve out the clay to the specifications of the digital design to 0.1mm.

Michael Simcoe, senior VP of global design for GM said: “As part of the Corvette creative study, we asked multiple studios to develop hypercar concepts. It was important that they all pay homage to Corvette’s historic DNA,but each studio brought their own unique creative interpretation to the project. Which is exactly what our advanced design studio network is intended to do–push the envelope, challenge convention and imagine what could be.”

While inspiration for the concept comes from the sculptural and functional elements of fighter jets, GM also says it incorporates the Corvette’s design throughout its 70-year history with the central spine mimicking the rear split window shape of the Stingray an absolute must. Another key feature is the division of the upper and lower sections of the body. The painted upper focuses more on trying to capture classic design elements, while the lower part looks at ‘functional technical design, including EV battery technology embedded into the structure’. The lack of protruding wings can be put down to aerodynamic elements integrated into the lower section of the concept.

Being a study of the Corvette’s design, technical details are neither here nor there - though some interesting tidbits were shared, possibly indicating where GM’s head is at regarding future performance technology. The concept uses a halo roof structure (like you get in Formula One), a wraparound windscreen for improved visibility, a fan duct to promote ground effect and a pushrod suspension set up.

Helping to quite literally stamp their own mark on the car is a new Corvette logo. A simple ‘Y’ shape replaces the French lily symbol and the Chevrolet logo flag crossed with a racing flag on the right side. Thomson said of this: “We’ve done an interpretation of it. It’s about the iconography of the brand. Challenging it and our desire to reinforce the power of that symbol.”

Would you like to see the Corvette concept make production? Let us know in the comments section...