Car Deal of the Day: Ultra-practical Citroen e-Berlingo electric family-hauler is £223 per month
You can’t get more practical than a van with windows, and not much cheaper than this lease deal either
- Spacious family hauler with electric power
- 213-mile range from a 52kWh battery
- £223 per month, 10p/mile in excess mileage charges
The people-carrier isn’t dead, it’s just evolved down two diverging paths. In one direction, seven-seat SUVs have taken over, while the other, where you’ll find the Citroen Berlingo, has continued on from the early ‘van with windows’ branch of the family tree.
The former is undoubtedly more fashionable, but for those who really need to carry lots of people and stuff, it’s still hard to beat a glassy van. For a start, they can be surprisingly affordable, like this e-Berlingo lease deal with Sportif Motor Group.
You’ll pay £2,674.56 up front and £222.88 per month on this 24-month deal, during which time you’re limited to 5,000 miles. Except you aren’t really, because there are excess mileage charges of 9.99p per mile. In other words, if you want to add another 5,000 miles you’ll spend an extra £499.50 per year, or just under £42 per month.
If that sounds like a lot, then consider it’s still less than a single tank of fuel would be in a regular Berlingo. Being the all-electric e-Berlingo, this one will end up being a lot cheaper to ‘fill up’, provided you don’t spend too much time at extortionate motorway rapid chargers.
Assuming you average around 150 miles on 70% of the battery’s capacity (the WLTP range on a full battery is 213 miles), and pay 9p/kWh overnight to juice it back up on an EV electricity tariff, then a bit of back-of-the-envelope mathematics suggest your electricity costs for 5,000 miles per year wouldn’t be much over £100. Or in the low £200 range, if you spring for that extra 5k a year.
The lease car comes in 'M’ form with five seats, and in Max trim, which is the upper of the Berlingo’s two trim levels too. You’re not getting Rolls-Royce style luxury of course (it’s still a van) but toys include 17-inch alloys, heated and power-folding door mirrors, LED headlights, a 10-inch touchscreen, 180-degree reversing camera, and dual-zone climate control. And sliding doors, which are worth their weight in gold for family duties.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
