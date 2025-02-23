Car Deal of the Day: Ultra-practical Citroen e-Berlingo electric family-hauler is £223 per month

Spacious family hauler with electric power

213-mile range from a 52kWh battery

£223 per month, 10p/mile in excess mileage charges

The people-carrier isn’t dead, it’s just evolved down two diverging paths. In one direction, seven-seat SUVs have taken over, while the other, where you’ll find the Citroen Berlingo, has continued on from the early ‘van with windows’ branch of the family tree.

The former is undoubtedly more fashionable, but for those who really need to carry lots of people and stuff, it’s still hard to beat a glassy van. For a start, they can be surprisingly affordable, like this e-Berlingo lease deal with Sportif Motor Group.

You’ll pay £2,674.56 up front and £222.88 per month on this 24-month deal, during which time you’re limited to 5,000 miles. Except you aren’t really, because there are excess mileage charges of 9.99p per mile. In other words, if you want to add another 5,000 miles you’ll spend an extra £499.50 per year, or just under £42 per month.

If that sounds like a lot, then consider it’s still less than a single tank of fuel would be in a regular Berlingo. Being the all-electric e-Berlingo, this one will end up being a lot cheaper to ‘fill up’, provided you don’t spend too much time at extortionate motorway rapid chargers.