Car Deal of the Day: Funky little Citroen C3 Aircross for £147 per month

Bold looks

Comfortable and easy to drive

£162 per month with less than £1,800 up front

Today’s Car Deal of the Day selection is the Citroen C3 Aircross. In a tempting offer we found through Nationwide Vehicle Contracts you can get this unorthodox little SUV for £147 per month on a Personal Contract Hire (PCH) lease deal and there are plenty of reasons why you should.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are so many small SUVs out there to choose from these days that managing to stand out is no mean feat. Citroen’s C3 Aircross manages it, though, with a distinct focus on style, comfort and ease of use. It’s not the sharpest car of its type to drive but as an interesting, roomy and versatile runabout, it makes a lot of sense. Especially at this price.

The deal in question here is a 36-month lease with a £1,769 initial payment followed by a monthly outlay of £147 for the remainder of the contract. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles, which should suit the typical use case for the C3 Aircross, but if you want to go to 8,000 miles it only bumps the monthly payment up to £152. The flexibility in the deal is such that you can also consider knocking the initial payment down to £1,014 and paying £169 per month on a 5,000 mile mileage limit. The choice is yours.

The specific Citroen C3 Aircross in question here is a Pepper Red (there’s no other colour choice available) 1.2-litre Puretech petrol in Shine trim. This engine is widely used across the Stellantis Group and is a punchy unit for its size. Power is rated at 109bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 10.1s, and if you go gentle on the throttle, an official WLTP fuel economy rating of 51.5mpg promises low running costs.

The trim level range on the C3 Aircross has been updated and this Shine trim is no longer offered direct from Citroen, but it’s still an attractive package that nets you 16” alloy wheels, LED headlights, cruise control and most of the features you’d be looking for in a new £21,000 SUV. We found the central touchscreen control system took a bit of getting used to on our test drives of the car but otherwise the cabin and dash are impressively user-friendly.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scan the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Citroen C3 Aircross Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...