Car Deal of the Day: Citroen C3 is cheap and cheerful at just £217.22 a month

Punchy petrol power

Comfy ride and seats

£217.22 per month

It hasn't been on sale all that long, but Citroen is working hard on making a big impression with the new C3. So much so the new dinky Citroen has hit the market with some seriously tempting leasing deals.

They include this one from Blue Chilli Citroen Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service. You can get behind the wheel for £217.22 a month after an initial payment of £2,906.55. The deal is for 48 months and is limited to 5,000 miles a year – if you want to double this cap to 10,000 per annum then it'll cost you just over £13 a month to do so.

The new C3 in this deal is the 1.2-litre petrol edition, not the pure-electric e-C3. That means you get a punchy 99bhp from the engine's three cylinders and small turbo, with 0-62mph taking a little over 10 seconds. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, and efficiency is the name of the game here, with average economy of 52mpg, according to Citroen.

The petrol C3 only comes in one spec – and it's packed with features. As standard it gets LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 60:40-split folding rear seats, and Citroen's very supporting Advanced Comfort Seats along with its fancy comfortable suspension. A retro white roof comes thrown in, too.

The little 1.2-litre engine is torquey at low revs, meaning it zips around city streets, but it's also pokey enough on the motorway. That suspension does a great job of ironing out bumps, speed humps and generally poor-quality road surfaces.

The interior is great, too – a fine mixture of interesting shapes and textures, and a good smattering of physical controls. There's room for four six-footers inside, and the 310-litre boot is good for a car of this size.

