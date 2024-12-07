Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Comfortable Citroen e-C4 is tempting at just £208 a month

An Auto Express readers’ favourite, the Citroen e-C4 is our Deal of the Day for 7 December

By:James Batchelor
7 Dec 2024
Citroen e-C4 - front
  • Supple ride
  • Decent electric range
  • £208.72 per month

Citroen’s e-C4 has consistently been one of our favourite EVs since it appeared some four years ago. Auto Express readers are big fans, too, as the French SUV was voted best car to own in our Driver Power survey in 2023. It’s also a tempting car to choose right now thanks to this cracking deal.

Available from Xcite Car Leasing Citroen via the Auto Express Find a Car service, this deal sees you taking the keys for just £208.72 a month – that’s tremendous value. There’s an initial deposit of £2,774.59 to take care of, and the deal is for 36 months. Happily, the deal is the same price whether you opt for 5,000 or 6,000 miles a year, while 8,000 per annum costs just an extra £8.14 a month.

What’s fantastic about this deal is that it nets you the top-spec model. E-Series trim unlocks a number of luxuries, including a wireless charging pad for your smartphone, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display, a suite of safety systems and a handy two-position boot floor. That’s on top of keyless entry and start and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

This deal is for the 50kWh battery and for the outgoing model; a facelifted version is on the way. But even with that smaller battery pack, Citroen claims a 220-mile range and there’s 100kW DC charging capability, so you can get from 20 to 80 per cent of battery capacity in under 30 minutes.

With 136bhp, performance is brisk enough, but the e-C4’s real trump card is its refinement. Soft suspension and even softer seats translate to a pillowy smooth ride. The e-C4 also looks smart with its fashionable SUV-like ride height and coupé-esque roofline. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Citroen e-C4 leasing deals from leading providers on our Citroen e-C4 deals hub page… 

Check out the Citroen e-C4 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
